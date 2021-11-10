Government Advisory Firm Acquires KGS Microsystems LLP
Palo Alto-based Sapio Analytica, with headquarters in Mumbai, has acquired Indian digitisation leader KGS Microsystems LLP
Palo Alto, CA, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sapio Analytics, an artificially intelligent support system for governments and citizens, and KGS Microsystems LLP, a leader in the archival digitization industry, have entered into an agreement of commitment for acquisition of KGS Microsystems LLP, at an undisclosed sum. This agreement makes Sapio Analytics India’s largest smart digitization company.
Founded by Kishor Gulgule, a veteran imaging professional, and A Parvez Banatwala, a technology entrepreneur, KGS Microsystems LLP has active contracts worth around 1 million USD and a pipeline of around 20 million USD, being in the process of digitizing hundreds of millions of images.
The acquisition by Sapio Analytics, known as the artificially intelligent government support system for developing countries, shall be done under a conditional term sheet, where Banatwala shall actively lead the smart digitization practice of the entity.
“There are billions of records in India alone that have not been digitized yet. We believe that the future digitization of these records shall not just be about conversion from analog to digital, but shall also be about digital to intelligence, making us the only player with excellence in high end digitization technologies and new age artificially intelligent machine learning smartness. KGS Microsystems LLP has expertise in 'analog to digital' and Sapio has been leading ‘intelligence in digital’ for governments. Together, we become an undisputed market leader in smart and intelligent digitization,” said a joint statement from the companies.
The Library, Heritage & Archives digitization market is growing at 13.5% CAGR globally. Having worked on more than 25 million records, KGS Microsystems LLP now hopes to become the choice of digitization across the developing world with this acquisition.
