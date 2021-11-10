Redcat Makes a Huge Impact at SEMA 2021 with Their Interactive Booth
Phoenix, AZ, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Redcat made a huge impact at the 2021 SEMA show with their interactive booth and special recognition for the Sixty Four hopping lowrider. Redcat's interactive booth was the place to be, allowing show-goers to see Redcat vehicles in action. It was the most crowded booth in the area. Potential dealers were given the opportunity to drive Redcat crawlers as well as Redcat's lowrider hopper vehicles. The rear of the booth featured a custom built interactive scale crawler course while the front of the booth included a scale lowrider boulevard.
The custom crawler course featured interactivity with several Redcat crawlers. Participants could navigate the vehicles over realistic mountainous terrain which included steep inclines, declines and a wooden bridge. FC Brigham of Redcat said, "The Redcat portal axles are so true to scale that in 2019 an automotive school had purchased several of Redcat's portal axles to use in their classrooms as teaching aids."
Redcat has come a long way over the years demanding top quality from their factories and breaking new ground in the RC industry. The Redcat Team is comprised of a large group of down to earth, good hearted professionals who are passionate about the RC hobby and are full scale automotive enthusiasts. The booth was filled with several Redcat representatives who enjoyed sharing their knowledge, experience and passion for the RC hobby with many curious attendees.
The Redcat SixtyFour got some much deserved attention as it was featured in a special display area designated for this year's great new innovative products. The Redcat SixtyFour is the first mass produced ready-to-run hobby grade hopping lowrider to hit the market.
The SixtyFour has created a new excitement in the scale RC hobby by reaching out to an automotive community that has previously been left out. This amazing community wants to work alongside Redcat to help grow this special niche in the RC hobby world of mass produced ready to run hobby grade lowriders and hoppers that Redcat has pioneered.
Also featured was the new and upcoming Redcat Monte Carlo, a fully functional lowrider based off of a 1979 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and will be available for pre-order late November and will ship mid December. This vehicle features the new LR260 lowrider chassis which allows each of the four wheels to be raised and lowered independently. The Redcat Monte Carlo is complete with the LR6X 6-channel computer radio, 7.2v 3000mAh NiMH battery and USB charger.
Along with many other Redcat vehicles on display were this year's custom SEMA build off contest winners which include Luie Alacala's Redcat SixtyFour SAVAGE build, Jeff Lozano's Redcat SixtyFour REDRUM build and Scott Colvin's Redcat Gen8 V2 CREEP build.
To learn more go to: www.redcatracing.com
The custom crawler course featured interactivity with several Redcat crawlers. Participants could navigate the vehicles over realistic mountainous terrain which included steep inclines, declines and a wooden bridge. FC Brigham of Redcat said, "The Redcat portal axles are so true to scale that in 2019 an automotive school had purchased several of Redcat's portal axles to use in their classrooms as teaching aids."
Redcat has come a long way over the years demanding top quality from their factories and breaking new ground in the RC industry. The Redcat Team is comprised of a large group of down to earth, good hearted professionals who are passionate about the RC hobby and are full scale automotive enthusiasts. The booth was filled with several Redcat representatives who enjoyed sharing their knowledge, experience and passion for the RC hobby with many curious attendees.
The Redcat SixtyFour got some much deserved attention as it was featured in a special display area designated for this year's great new innovative products. The Redcat SixtyFour is the first mass produced ready-to-run hobby grade hopping lowrider to hit the market.
The SixtyFour has created a new excitement in the scale RC hobby by reaching out to an automotive community that has previously been left out. This amazing community wants to work alongside Redcat to help grow this special niche in the RC hobby world of mass produced ready to run hobby grade lowriders and hoppers that Redcat has pioneered.
Also featured was the new and upcoming Redcat Monte Carlo, a fully functional lowrider based off of a 1979 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and will be available for pre-order late November and will ship mid December. This vehicle features the new LR260 lowrider chassis which allows each of the four wheels to be raised and lowered independently. The Redcat Monte Carlo is complete with the LR6X 6-channel computer radio, 7.2v 3000mAh NiMH battery and USB charger.
Along with many other Redcat vehicles on display were this year's custom SEMA build off contest winners which include Luie Alacala's Redcat SixtyFour SAVAGE build, Jeff Lozano's Redcat SixtyFour REDRUM build and Scott Colvin's Redcat Gen8 V2 CREEP build.
To learn more go to: www.redcatracing.com
Contact
Redcat RCContact
Mat Lemay
602-454-6445
www.redcatracing.com
Mat Lemay
602-454-6445
www.redcatracing.com
Categories