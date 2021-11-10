Equity, Diversity, and Inclusivity Thought Leader & Veteran Attorney Sara Scott Shares Her Life Story & Industry Insights on NoBull Marketing’s “Evolving with The Times”
Learn About The Woman Who Has Trained Over 1400 Attorneys on Cutting Edge EDI Methodology and Devoted Her Life to Serving Underrepresented Communities
Denver, CO, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NoBull Marketing today announced a recently released hour-long interview with Sara Scott – a veteran attorney and CEO of the Center For Legal Inclusiveness who’s advocating for increased Equity, Diversity, and Inclusivity throughout the legal profession.
“As a black woman, I’ve always felt a deep need to give back to my community. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to graduate from Stanford's first class of Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity and to find myself in the important role of advocating for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion through my work with the Center For Legal Inclusiveness.” -Sara Scott.
“In 2031, I hope to see a future where BIPOC attorneys are equally represented throughout the legal profession and where the industry has undergone a major shift in mindset from one that is fixed to one that is always seeking to grow and to better emphasize EDI beliefs and systems.” -Sara Scott.
The interview dives deep into Sara’s career and insights such as:
Sara’s experience graduating from Stanford’s first class of Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity
The Fundamentals of EDI and how any law firm can get started today in improving their best practices
The future Sara hopes to see of a more diverse legal industry
Access The Interview Here: https://familylawagency.com/sara-scott
About NoBull Marketing: NoBull Marketing is a growth marketing agency specialized in helping peacemaking family lawyers add 2-15 new cases every single month. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Colin Rule (Mediate.com), mediation pioneer Woody Mosten, and Ron Baker (The Soul of Enterprise) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Sara Scott: Sara is a veteran advocate for equity, diversity and inclusivity, both in the legal field and outside of it. From the start of her career, over 15 years ago, she’s been advocating for underrepresented communities. Including, but not limited to, advocating for foster children, helping same sex couples start new families through assisted third party reproduction and adoption, and most recently becoming the CEO of the Center for Legal Inclusiveness where she’s spoken nationally, trained over 1400 attorneys in equity in only 15 months, awarded the 2021 Top Women by Law Week, and sits on numerous coalitions and commissions where she persistently advocates for increased diversity in the legal profession.
“As a black woman, I’ve always felt a deep need to give back to my community. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to graduate from Stanford's first class of Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity and to find myself in the important role of advocating for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion through my work with the Center For Legal Inclusiveness.” -Sara Scott.
“In 2031, I hope to see a future where BIPOC attorneys are equally represented throughout the legal profession and where the industry has undergone a major shift in mindset from one that is fixed to one that is always seeking to grow and to better emphasize EDI beliefs and systems.” -Sara Scott.
The interview dives deep into Sara’s career and insights such as:
Sara’s experience graduating from Stanford’s first class of Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity
The Fundamentals of EDI and how any law firm can get started today in improving their best practices
The future Sara hopes to see of a more diverse legal industry
Access The Interview Here: https://familylawagency.com/sara-scott
About NoBull Marketing: NoBull Marketing is a growth marketing agency specialized in helping peacemaking family lawyers add 2-15 new cases every single month. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Colin Rule (Mediate.com), mediation pioneer Woody Mosten, and Ron Baker (The Soul of Enterprise) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Sara Scott: Sara is a veteran advocate for equity, diversity and inclusivity, both in the legal field and outside of it. From the start of her career, over 15 years ago, she’s been advocating for underrepresented communities. Including, but not limited to, advocating for foster children, helping same sex couples start new families through assisted third party reproduction and adoption, and most recently becoming the CEO of the Center for Legal Inclusiveness where she’s spoken nationally, trained over 1400 attorneys in equity in only 15 months, awarded the 2021 Top Women by Law Week, and sits on numerous coalitions and commissions where she persistently advocates for increased diversity in the legal profession.
Contact
NoBull Marketing, LLCContact
Ronnie Deaver
609-535-2266
familylawagency.com
Ronnie Deaver
609-535-2266
familylawagency.com
Categories