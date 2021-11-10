Kids2Dentist Taps SPREAD as Its Creative Branding Agency of Record
Los Angeles, CA, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Creative branding and strategic agency SPREAD has been named Kids2Dentist’s creative agency of record. The move comes as TKO Properties, a top Dental Office Brand Developer and controller of the Kids2Dentist brand, is set to open multiple Kids2Dentist pediatric dental office locations throughout California.
As Agency of Record, SPREAD will handle an array of responsibilities including strategic and creative development, social media and production. SPREAD will be focused on developing Kids2Dentist’s new brand and creative platforms along with a go-to-market strategy, in collaboration with new and existing partners.
"Kids2Dentist will be the pediatric dental brand where both patients and dental providers alike will come to enjoy and love,” said Dr. Jerry Lanier, founder of TKO Properties and its Kids2Dentist brand. “We’ve been in the business of developing successful dental properties for more than 20 years, and we’ve worked with SPREAD in the past with great results, and have no doubt they will play an integral part in the launch of our new Kids2Dentist pediatric dentistry brand.”
Kids2Dentist is set to open its first pediatric dental offices in the first quarter of 2022 in California, specifically in the cities of Fresno and Visalia.
"We have a history of strategizing and working alongside new and established brands and helping them make lots of good noise in the creative landscape.” said Keu Reyes, Human GPS at SPREAD. “We look forward to working with TKO Properties on their new Kids2Dentist brand and have no doubt it will be a success.”
The creative engagement strategy includes the creation of new web and social media platforms for the publication of organic entertainment content featuring TKO Properties’ brand Kids2Dentist. “Our specialty is creating content that looks and feels real to the right audience,” says Keu Reyes. “We want to show proof that providing top notch pediatric dental services to underserved communities is a win-win situation to all parties involved, and an especially huge benefit for the providers.”
ABOUT TKO Properties
TKO Properties is launching a brilliant Dental Platform to solve the dental provider access problem nationally. The premise is built on the right turnkey product being needed to attract and retain providers and patients. That product is a combination of a destination facility designed in the communities of highest need, along with operating systems and brands. To prevent providers from leaving to work elsewhere as associates or becoming competition and recruiting trained staff, we offer ownership and support services so they can, “be in business for themselves but not by themselves.” These facilities are prime Real Estate that can generate pride of ownership and attract plenty of patients for high revenues. TKO Properties’ experience servicing this niche has yielded high profit margins for owners using a precursor model. For more information visit TKO.properties
About SPREAD
SPREAD is a Los Angeles-based creative advertising agency focused on creating and shaping strategic engagements between brands and their audiences, ranging from efficacious internal culture-shaping to external sales and exposure-marketing content. SPREAD develops and applies psychological campaigns based on neuroscience and other data to dynamically measure and influence audiences’ behavior. SPREAD works in public, confidential, secret or covert campaigns, and also oversees the development of Spanish-language campaigns through their US and Mexico-based affiliate creative advertising agency, Alcanzanos. For more information visit www.spread.company or alcanzanos.com or call +1.833.686.2373 (US) or +52.667.219.4176 (Mexico)
As Agency of Record, SPREAD will handle an array of responsibilities including strategic and creative development, social media and production. SPREAD will be focused on developing Kids2Dentist’s new brand and creative platforms along with a go-to-market strategy, in collaboration with new and existing partners.
"Kids2Dentist will be the pediatric dental brand where both patients and dental providers alike will come to enjoy and love,” said Dr. Jerry Lanier, founder of TKO Properties and its Kids2Dentist brand. “We’ve been in the business of developing successful dental properties for more than 20 years, and we’ve worked with SPREAD in the past with great results, and have no doubt they will play an integral part in the launch of our new Kids2Dentist pediatric dentistry brand.”
Kids2Dentist is set to open its first pediatric dental offices in the first quarter of 2022 in California, specifically in the cities of Fresno and Visalia.
"We have a history of strategizing and working alongside new and established brands and helping them make lots of good noise in the creative landscape.” said Keu Reyes, Human GPS at SPREAD. “We look forward to working with TKO Properties on their new Kids2Dentist brand and have no doubt it will be a success.”
The creative engagement strategy includes the creation of new web and social media platforms for the publication of organic entertainment content featuring TKO Properties’ brand Kids2Dentist. “Our specialty is creating content that looks and feels real to the right audience,” says Keu Reyes. “We want to show proof that providing top notch pediatric dental services to underserved communities is a win-win situation to all parties involved, and an especially huge benefit for the providers.”
ABOUT TKO Properties
TKO Properties is launching a brilliant Dental Platform to solve the dental provider access problem nationally. The premise is built on the right turnkey product being needed to attract and retain providers and patients. That product is a combination of a destination facility designed in the communities of highest need, along with operating systems and brands. To prevent providers from leaving to work elsewhere as associates or becoming competition and recruiting trained staff, we offer ownership and support services so they can, “be in business for themselves but not by themselves.” These facilities are prime Real Estate that can generate pride of ownership and attract plenty of patients for high revenues. TKO Properties’ experience servicing this niche has yielded high profit margins for owners using a precursor model. For more information visit TKO.properties
About SPREAD
SPREAD is a Los Angeles-based creative advertising agency focused on creating and shaping strategic engagements between brands and their audiences, ranging from efficacious internal culture-shaping to external sales and exposure-marketing content. SPREAD develops and applies psychological campaigns based on neuroscience and other data to dynamically measure and influence audiences’ behavior. SPREAD works in public, confidential, secret or covert campaigns, and also oversees the development of Spanish-language campaigns through their US and Mexico-based affiliate creative advertising agency, Alcanzanos. For more information visit www.spread.company or alcanzanos.com or call +1.833.686.2373 (US) or +52.667.219.4176 (Mexico)
Contact
SPREADContact
Jamie Lynn
(323) 602-0023
https://newmediareport.org
Jamie Lynn
(323) 602-0023
https://newmediareport.org
Categories