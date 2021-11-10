Portable Electric and ChargeLab Partner to Shape the Future of EV Infrastructure and Adoption
Portable Electric and ChargeLab have partnered to provide mobile charging solutions to EV charging operators and EV drivers in North America. With this partnership, ChargeLab’s OCPP network platform will run on Portable Electric’s VOLTstack Mobile EV Chargers which will help bring forth several innovative solutions.
Vancouver, Canada, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Portable Electric, manufacturer of Canada's largest clean energy, mobile EV charger, and ChargeLab, Canada's leading EV charging software provider, have partnered to provide mobile charging solutions to EV charging operators and EV drivers in North America. The expansion of EV charging networks is integral to the continued adoption of transportation electrification technology. With this partnership, ChargeLab’s OCPP network platform will run on Portable Electric’s VOLTstack Mobile EV Chargers which will help bring forth several innovative solutions.
This new partnership will see ChargeLab’s cloud-based software on Portable Electric’s VOLTstack mobile EV chargers. The companies aim to make deploying and monitoring EV chargers easier than ever before.
“The world’s electric-vehicle infrastructure is growing by leaps and bounds. There are still gaps, however, as EV adoption will outpace EV charging infrastructure, which can be bridged by mobile EV charging that's flexible, modular, and intelligent,” said Mark Rabin, CEO and Founder of Portable Electric. “The VOLTstack Mobile EV Charger kitted out with DC fast chargers will address the mobility part of the problem and now with this partnership with ChargeLab we can leverage their EV charging software to seamlessly integrate with drivers and infrastructure alike, making range anxiety a thing of the past.”
Portable Electric’s first fleet of mobile EV chargers that will feature ChargeLab’s cloud-based software will be deployed by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States.
“We’re already seeing unprecedented growth in EV adoption, but with that, there comes the need for mobile charging solutions. Use cases like roadside assistance, events and others require mobile EV charging solutions to avoid the sky-high costs that come with installing a stationary EV charger,” said Greg DiMattina, Director of Product at ChargeLab. “Partnering with Portable Electric has given us the unique opportunity to provide mobile EV charging services - something we haven’t done previously. We’re encouraging EV adoption and journeying into the future of e-mobility.”
Portable Electric’s VOLTstack Mobile EV Charger maintains the highest standards for safety and reliability making it ideal for urban, emergency backup power, public, fleet and transit applications. Utilities, fleet owners and other EV owners need flexible solutions to accelerate the adoption of EV vehicles and support their employees and customers in electrification. With the help of ChargeLab’s software, Portable Electric is well on its way to providing the world’s largest offering of mobile EV charging solutions.
About Portable Electric
Portable Electric (PE) is a Vancouver-based technology company and manufacturer of the VOLTstack e-Generator, a clean energy alternative to traditional gas and diesel generators. In the last five years, these power stations have quietly charged past idling gas and diesel generators to become an industry leader in sustainability with silent, emissions-free electric generators. From small, nimble units capable of navigating disaster relief sites, to powerful systems capable of powering a construction site or holding up a Hollywood film shoot, Portable Electric sits at the forefront of innovative mobile energy needs.
About Charge Lab, Inc.
ChargeLab builds software for managing electric vehicle chargers. ChargeLab doesn’t build any hardware, but their cloud-based software platform is compatible with 4 out of 5 of the world’s most popular EV chargers. Once connected, ChargeLab’s platform allows operators to easily manage their EV chargers, set pricing and access rules, handle billing and payments, and balance their electrical infrastructure. ChargeLab has offices in Toronto and San Francisco.
Portable Electric Media Contact:
Meryl Dsouza
236-558-3822
meryl.dsouza@portable-electric.com
ChargeLab Media Contact:
press@chargelab.co
