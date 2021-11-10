OnBoard Announces 2021 Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans Award Recipient: Duriya Farooqui, Business & Economic Development Executive, Board Member, Community Leader
Atlanta, GA, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- OnBoard, the leading authority on women in the boardroom and executive suites of Georgia public companies and a catalyst to increase female directors on all for-profit company boards, announces Duriya Farooqui as the recipient of its 19th annual Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans Award. She will be honored at OnBoard’s Awards Dinner on Nov. 18, 2021.
Farooqui’s professional journey has exemplified the meaning of unfaltering commitment and dedication to getting the job done with excellence, all of which have proven to be the foundation of her purpose-driven success. Until 2020, she was President of Supply Chain Innovation at Georgia Pacific, responsible for driving supply chain transformation and leading an innovation center where global companies, startups, and universities came together to solve supply chain challenges using technology and cross-industry collaboration.
With more than two decades of leadership experience in business transformation, innovation, and economic development, Farooqui has given her time to extensive board service. She is a member of the Board of Directors of Intercontinental Hotels Group and Intercontinental Exchange. She also serves on the boards of ICE NGX and NYSE, which are subsidiaries of ICE. In addition, Farooqui co-chairs the NYSE Board Advisory Council that is committed to advancing diversity on public company boards.
“Duriya is such an accomplished executive, with proven success in transforming businesses and civic organizations. She perfectly represents the qualities of the Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans Award, from her strong public board service to the important work she is doing to champion diversity at the NYSE,” says Kelly Gay. “It is our privilege to honor Duriya as she continues her transformative endeavors, here in Atlanta and nationally.”
As an executive and thought leader promoting empowerment and economic equality, Farooqui leads teams dedicated to making financial lives better for people and companies of every size. Previously, she served as Executive Director of Atlanta Committee for Progress (ACP), a coalition of leading CEOs and the Mayor, focused on critical economic development investments in Atlanta.
Before joining ACP in 2016, Farooqui was a principal at Bain & Company and Chief Operating Officer for the City of Atlanta through 2013. She led all operating departments of the city spanning a $2B budget and 7,000 employees, as well as the busiest airport in the world. Throughout her career, Farooqui has been recognized for her guidance and mentorship in various community and professional organizations.
OnBoard’s Award and Study celebration will be held at The Gathering Spot on Thursday, November 18 at 6 p.m. featuring special guest musicians from the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's Talent Development Program. The evening’s agenda will include keynote speaker, Susan V. Booth, Jennings Hertz Artistic Director, Alliance Theatre, and will conclude with Bea Perez, SVP and Chief Communications, Sustainability and Strategic Partnerships Officer of The Coca-Cola Company, presenting the Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans award to the 2021 recipient, Duriya Farooqui.
The Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans Award is designed to recognize women serving on for-profit corporate boards. Qualifications for the Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans Award include an overall commitment to professional excellence and outstanding board service, advocating more diversity on corporate boards, and supporting women in realizing their full potential. It is named in honor of Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans, one of the first women to serve as a director of a major American corporation. In 1934, Ms. Evans was appointed to the board of directors of The Coca-Cola Company, a position she held for nearly 20 years. KPMG has been the Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans Award Sponsor for 18 years.
This year’s event sponsors include KPMG and Novelis.
For more information about the Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans Awards Dinner, visit our website.
Farooqui’s professional journey has exemplified the meaning of unfaltering commitment and dedication to getting the job done with excellence, all of which have proven to be the foundation of her purpose-driven success. Until 2020, she was President of Supply Chain Innovation at Georgia Pacific, responsible for driving supply chain transformation and leading an innovation center where global companies, startups, and universities came together to solve supply chain challenges using technology and cross-industry collaboration.
With more than two decades of leadership experience in business transformation, innovation, and economic development, Farooqui has given her time to extensive board service. She is a member of the Board of Directors of Intercontinental Hotels Group and Intercontinental Exchange. She also serves on the boards of ICE NGX and NYSE, which are subsidiaries of ICE. In addition, Farooqui co-chairs the NYSE Board Advisory Council that is committed to advancing diversity on public company boards.
“Duriya is such an accomplished executive, with proven success in transforming businesses and civic organizations. She perfectly represents the qualities of the Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans Award, from her strong public board service to the important work she is doing to champion diversity at the NYSE,” says Kelly Gay. “It is our privilege to honor Duriya as she continues her transformative endeavors, here in Atlanta and nationally.”
As an executive and thought leader promoting empowerment and economic equality, Farooqui leads teams dedicated to making financial lives better for people and companies of every size. Previously, she served as Executive Director of Atlanta Committee for Progress (ACP), a coalition of leading CEOs and the Mayor, focused on critical economic development investments in Atlanta.
Before joining ACP in 2016, Farooqui was a principal at Bain & Company and Chief Operating Officer for the City of Atlanta through 2013. She led all operating departments of the city spanning a $2B budget and 7,000 employees, as well as the busiest airport in the world. Throughout her career, Farooqui has been recognized for her guidance and mentorship in various community and professional organizations.
OnBoard’s Award and Study celebration will be held at The Gathering Spot on Thursday, November 18 at 6 p.m. featuring special guest musicians from the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's Talent Development Program. The evening’s agenda will include keynote speaker, Susan V. Booth, Jennings Hertz Artistic Director, Alliance Theatre, and will conclude with Bea Perez, SVP and Chief Communications, Sustainability and Strategic Partnerships Officer of The Coca-Cola Company, presenting the Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans award to the 2021 recipient, Duriya Farooqui.
The Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans Award is designed to recognize women serving on for-profit corporate boards. Qualifications for the Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans Award include an overall commitment to professional excellence and outstanding board service, advocating more diversity on corporate boards, and supporting women in realizing their full potential. It is named in honor of Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans, one of the first women to serve as a director of a major American corporation. In 1934, Ms. Evans was appointed to the board of directors of The Coca-Cola Company, a position she held for nearly 20 years. KPMG has been the Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans Award Sponsor for 18 years.
This year’s event sponsors include KPMG and Novelis.
For more information about the Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans Awards Dinner, visit our website.
Contact
Full Tilt ConsultingContact
Kristin Foley
404-625-6400
https://fulltiltconsulting.com/
Kristin Foley
404-625-6400
https://fulltiltconsulting.com/
Categories