Dream Foundation Helps Young New York Family Create Final Memories
Santa Barbara, CA, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- James Forsyth from Coram, NY, and his wife, Nikole, were married in 2019. After finding true love, the couple could not have been happier. They had their whole lives ahead of them. They envisioned a family, adventure, and, more than all else, love. In December of that same year, the couple were ecstatic to learn that they were expecting a baby girl. Unfortunately, at the same time, James was also referred to an oncologist, and their dreams for the future quickly faded.
In March, Nikole was three months pregnant, and James was diagnosed with metastatic osteosarcoma and told that he was facing the end of his life. All he could think about was his wife and the daughter, Jaina, that he would never see grow up.
“Thinking that she won’t remember me is the deepest pain I have ever felt so I’ve decided to make videos, write cards, letters and make a video of us dancing so I can truly dance with her at her wedding,” James wrote.
With a life expectancy of 6 months, James realized he had to make the most of the time he had left to create the memories that he wanted to leave for Jaina. He reached out to Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults. James wanted to take Jaina to Disney World. At 14 months, she is too young to remember the details, but James knows the one day she will want to look back at that special trip and see just how deeply she was loved.
Dream Foundation has arranged travel with their corporate partners Southwest Airlines and Turo, accommodations with help from Hyatt House, across from the resort, and was even able to provide additional funds to assist with purchasing Disney World Park tickets. James final Dream will come to life on November 15.
“I knew I always wanted to take my daughter to Disney, it was a special place for me, and I wanted to pass that joy down to her. I’m so grateful that Dream Foundation is making this possible because without them my daughter and wife wouldn’t have these memories to look back on. I’m looking forward to seeing them both enjoy the magic of Disney and the light it will shine on us during the darkest times.”
Dream recipients are US and Puerto Rico residents, aged 18 and above, with a life expectancy of one year or less and who lack the resources to fulfill a Dream on their own. To apply or support Dreams, please visit www.dreamfoundaiton.org.
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 32,000 final Dreams since being founded in 1994. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding - we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.
Dani Cordaro
(805) 539-2222
https://www.dreamfoundation.org
