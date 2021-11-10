That Tech Show Podcast Releases Episode 39 - Technical Agile Coaching and the Samman Method with Emily Bache and Launches a Competition to Win a Copy of Her New Book

That Tech Show, hosted by Chris Addams and Samuel Gregory, is the podcast that reveals the magicians behind the magic that is everyday technology. Releasing an episode every Tuesday, this week’s guest is Emily Bache, author of “Technical Agile Coaching with the Samman Method.”