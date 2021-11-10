That Tech Show Podcast Releases Episode 39 - Technical Agile Coaching and the Samman Method with Emily Bache and Launches a Competition to Win a Copy of Her New Book
That Tech Show, hosted by Chris Addams and Samuel Gregory, is the podcast that reveals the magicians behind the magic that is everyday technology. Releasing an episode every Tuesday, this week’s guest is Emily Bache, author of “Technical Agile Coaching with the Samman Method.”
London, United Kingdom, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Emily Bache is a rare breed, a Technical, Agile Coach. She has a strong background as a software developer and has used her talents as a polyglot, and her particular passion for test-driven development, to teach and help others to write better software.
Emily doesn't just share this information face to face, she has a Pluralsight course, a blog called "coding is like cooking" and a few books to her name.
Emily talks to Chris and Sam about the coaching method she's developed, and published in her most recent book "Technical Agile Coaching with the Samman method."
Enter the competition to win a free copy of Emily’s book by entering the competition, with details found at thattech.show or in the show notes of the latest episode.
Listeners love the show, with positive reviews praising the refreshing insight into the inner workings of the tech industry.
“This is an incredible podcast, listened to one episode and now I want to listen to them all. Very insightful discussions around current tech issues, some thought provoking material around recruitment and women in tech and other issues. Great interview format. Honestly just really enjoyed listening and I'll definitely continue to listen every week! Highly recommended for any tech enthusiasts.” - Daniel Twigg via Podchaser
“Really good content for anyone in the tech community. Some interesting guests and topical news items.” - Stuart via Podchaser
Stream or download the latest episode every Tuesday on the That Tech Show website at thattech.show, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
