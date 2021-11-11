Jigsaw24 Continues to Invest in Its Media and Entertainment Business with Two New Additions to the Audio Team
Nottingham, United Kingdom, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Leading B2B media technology solutions provider Jigsaw24 has appointed Patrick Roche as an Audio Professional Services Engineer and Rolf Martens as an Audio Presales Consultant.
Well known for recruiting leading industry talent, Jigsaw24 are excited to welcome Patrick and Rolf. They are well placed to understand the day to day challenges their customers face, add value in advising on latest industry technology and play key roles in Jigsaw24’s ongoing commitment to the audio sector.
An experienced audio and visual specialist with 22 years’ experience, Roche joins the company from Kinly. He brings to Jigsaw24 a wealth of knowledge in pro audio, post production, music studios, live sound and AV, and also has vast experience working with Avid Pro Tools. Previous roles saw him as a sound editor, managing technical sales and working on projects and installations with pro audio and video systems.
With 15 years of sound engineering and re-recording mixing experience, Martens was previously Technical Supervisor & Sound Engineer at Voice Over Soho, where he directed a team of sound technicians. He also managed and developed studio infrastructure projects, and worked on tasks such as sound editing, track laying, mixing and mastering. He brings with him extensive Dolby Atmos experience.
“Audio is a pivotal part of our Jigsaw24 M&E business,” commented Jason Cowan, Business Director M&E at Jigsaw24. “As we continue to grow our audio business we will invest in great talent to support and add value to our customers. Welcome to the team Pat and Rolf.”
For more information about Jigsaw24’s work in pro audio, visit the company’s website: https://www.jigsaw24.com/customers/pro-audio.
For more information, contact Victoria Baxter on 07824 427 862 or victoria.baxter@Jigsaw24.com.
Notes to editors:
Jigsaw24 is a leading B2B technology solutions provider. With specialists in production, post, finishing, audio and infrastructure, we design, deliver and support end-to-end solutions for some of the UK’s biggest facilities. As an Avid Elite Partner, with top accreditations from manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design and more, we can advise on everything from Dolby Atmos mixing to cloud-first editing workflows, all the way through to final delivery – all of which you can see live in our Soho demo facility. We are also an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller, an Apple Premium Service Provider and a Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency Partner. We are committed to using technology to help our customers solve real-world problems and reduce their impact on the planet, delivering projects in an environmentally responsible way. Jigsaw24 was founded in 1992 in Nottingham, ideally located to provide full nationwide coverage.
Contact
Victoria Baxter
+44 7825 427 862
jigsaw24.com
