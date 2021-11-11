Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Jourmandy LLC and Security Credit Services
Norfolk, VA, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Jormandy, LLC (“Jormandy”) and Security Credit Services (“SCS”).
Jormandy LLC purchases and collects receivables throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. The company utilizes some of the most innovative software in the industry and provides superior customer service with its knowledgeable and highly skilled team.
SCS is a nationally known and trusted investment firm that purchases both performing and non-performing account receivables. Approaching its 19th year of service, SCS has purchased and managed more than $13 billion in receivables.
Susan Beker, CEO of Jormandy, thanked the Benchmark International team and commented, “Thanks to you and your team for everything you did to make it happen!” She also said in a press release, “We are very excited to become part of the SCS family. We began our business relationship many years ago, and it has continued to strengthen over the years based on our mutual goals and objectives throughout the industry.”
Senior Transaction Associate Sunny Yang Garten at Benchmark International added, “This transaction is a great strategic fit for both parties. Our client is looking for a strategic acquirer with industry expertise. SCS is a trusted partner who can continue the Jormandy brand and bring it to the next level. We are very happy for our client. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both companies continued success.”
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
