BAM Family Law Ranked in 2022 Best Law Firms
BAM Family Law has been included in the list of 2022 Best Law Firms by US News-Best Lawyers for the firm’s family law practice in Colorado.
Denver, CO, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BAM Family Law has announced that the firm has been ranked in the 2022 U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list regionally for its Family Law practice in Colorado.
The results were published after U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers® announced their "Best Law Firms" rankings for the twelfth consecutive year.
Firms included in the 2022 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a ranking indicates a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.
The 2022 Edition of "Best Law Firms" includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan - based practice areas.
Ranked firms are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale, designations that reflect the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity.
About BAM Family Law (https://bamfamlaw.com/ )
BAM Family Law (Broxterman Alicks McFarlane PC ) is a Denver family law firm that offers personalized expertise to clients in all areas of domestic relations, from mediation to litigation, including divorce, legal separation, child support and maintenance, parenting responsibilities, parental relocation, domestic abuse, adoption, and much more. BAM strives to serve their clients holistically, offering energy, compassion, and innovation in pursuit of the best possible outcomes, while their team approach optimizes their experienced attorneys’ diverse skills for maximum effectiveness. BAM will be your voice, BAM’s attorneys will have your back, and they will guide you every step of the way!
About "Best Law Firms"
The U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in the ﬁeld, and review of additional information provided by law ﬁrms as part of the formal submission process. To be eligible for a 2022 ranking, a law ﬁrm must have at least one lawyer recognized in the 12th edition of The Best Lawyers in America® list for that particular location and specialty.
About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
About Best Lawyers
Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualiﬁed to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe.
