Careington® Works with Great Speech to Add Virtual Speech Therapy Services to Its Telehealth Offerings Nationwide
Frisco, TX, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Careington International Corporation, a leader in the non-insured health care benefits space, is pleased to begin working with Great Speech Inc., a pioneer in the virtual speech therapy space, adding virtual speech therapy to Careington’s ever-expanding telehealth offerings. This relationship allows Careington to provide nationwide access to valuable and necessary speech therapy for children, teens, adults and seniors via state licensed and certified speech therapists.
Since 1979, Careington has been a leading national provider of cost-saving programs for health, wellness and lifestyle services through its one-stop-shop delivery model and ability to create custom benefits packages and programs for organizations of any size and sector, including employers, associations, carriers and TPAs, as well as individual consumers. Careington has grown on a global scale by providing more valuable products and services to clients and customers and by expanding its reach into numerous affiliates and brands, each completing a different piece of the puzzle and contributing to its ability to provide a first-class single-source solution. Great Speech is the latest addition to Careington’s robust portfolio of more than 150 money-saving products in the categories of dental, vision, prescription and pet care, among others. Additionally, Careington offers a suite of virtual health solutions, including Physician Access, Mental Wellness and Teledentistry, through its affiliate company, DialCare.
"Careington’s mission is to provide improved health care access to as many people as possible, and we are excited to now offer virtual speech therapy through Great Speech," said Careington CEO Barbara Fasola. "The COVID-19 crisis has intensified the need for telehealth services, and we are pleased to offer this partner program to our members as a much-needed virtual solution for speech therapy during the pandemic and beyond."
With Great Speech, Careington members can conveniently access virtual speech therapy services through an interactive, HIPAA-compliant digital platform. Since 2014, Great Speech has been helping children, adults and seniors improve communication skills related to articulation, stroke rehabilitation, stuttering, traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer’s and dementia, as well as supporting the autism/ASD population and much more through the use of both synchronous and asynchronous models of therapeutic intervention.
“The need for telespeech services has been magnified by the COVID-19 crisis,” stated Avivit Ben-Aharon, CEO and Clinical Director of Great Speech Inc. “We are proud to partner with Careington, a company that recognizes the relevance of telehealth services and understands the value of speech therapy for those who are serious about their communication skills.”
Through Great Speech’s relationship with Careington, virtual speech therapy services are available to organizations of any size and sector as well as to individual consumers.
About Careington®
Careington International Corporation is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator. Founded in 1979, Careington serves more than 20 million members across all Careington companies, brands, products and services. Dedicated to individual health and well-being through affordable access to care, Careington’s national dental networks and discount plans, along with other health, wellness and lifestyle products and services, deliver consumer cost savings across a spectrum of life needs. For information on Careington’s products, services, administration and marketing solutions, visit www.careington.com
About Great Speech, Inc.
Since 2014, Great Speech, Inc. has been the pioneer in virtual speech therapy, delivering convenient and specialized services virtually. Its innovative approach leverages technology to match highly-qualified therapists with clients who are serious about their communication goals. Great Speech believes that everyone deserves the chance to communicate with ease and confidence. Great Speech is a proud recipient of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification.
Learn more at: www.greatspeech.com
Contact
Careington International CorporationContact
Jamie Saunders
(800) 441-0380 ext. 2902
www.careington.com
