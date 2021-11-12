URBAG® is Awarded the Certified Social Enterprise Status
The power of social entrepreneurship to tackle plastic pollution.
London, United Kingdom, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- URBAG® Ltd. today announced that it has officially joined the Social Enterprise UK Network and acquired the Certified Social Enterprise status. This is an important milestone for URBAG® on its journey to being recognized as a company using business as a force for good.
Founded in 2019, URBAG® wants to challenge current industry norms to shape a better future by designing functional and elegant products that help solve the world’s single-use plastic problem.
URBAG®’s core mission is to minimise the need of single-use plastic in the dry-cleaning and laundry services industry, an industry rife with excess plastic consumption. Drawing inspiration from smart design and circularity, URBAG® was designed as a stylish and reusable 3-in-1 bag which allows you to never bring plastic waste back home from the dry-cleaner.
"URBAG® was born out of frustration," says founder and CEO Marie Callan. "Why bring home hundreds of meters of single-use plastic sheets from the dry cleaner? The world needed a better solution. The key to winning the future is convenience. Brands need to simplify our lives at every touchpoint to make it easier than ever for customers to say yes. URBAG® is simple yet solution-focused, combining style, function and sustainable fabrics with a responsible and ethical supply chain. As a certified social enterprise, we are able to collaborate with companies that prioritise the implementation of better ESG and CSR practices within their operations, to drive positive social change and environmental sustainability. We hope to create a new blueprint for businesses and consumers alike."
About URBAG®:
We are a young start-up with big ambition. We want to shake up the dry-cleaning industry and eliminate the unnecessary use of plastic. Driven by a strong environmental spirit and desire for innovation and circularity, URBAG® brings stylish, functional and zero-waste alternatives to customers. URBAG® is designed and handmade in the UK.
Visit urbagofficial.com for more info.
About Social Enterprise UK:
Visit socialenterprise.org.uk
Contact
Marie Callan
