Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. Display Wins 2021 OmniShopper Award
Point of purchase company Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. manufactured award-winning LED+ retail display program for GE Lighting, a Savant company.
Grafton, WI, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. is the recipient of a 2021 OmniShopper Award from the Path to Purchase Institute for its LED+ display for GE Lighting, a Savant company. The winning retail display program was designed, engineered and manufactured for Lowe’s stores across the United States.
The displays showcase the performance of innovative LED+ light bulbs and their use cases at the point of purchase. Highlighted products include LED+ Battery Backup, LED+ Dusk to Dawn, LED+ Speaker, and LED+ Color.
The LED+ display is placed inline and features audio that speaks to the customer via push button interactive controls. The design of the display, positioning in-store, and lighting features keep customers engaged while they learn about lighting features and benefits. The displays were designed for easy placement and usability.
About Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.
Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. is a leader in the development of interactive kiosks, in-store merchandising displays, and store fixtures for businesses nationwide. The company helps companies, retailers, and brands utilize the latest solutions and technologies to create engaging customer experiences. Visit www.frankmayer.com for more information.
Media Contacy:
Cheryl Lesniak
Director of Marketing
Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.
1975 Wisconsin Ave., Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 834-1489 | cheryl.lesniak@frankmayer.com
