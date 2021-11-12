Brokerage Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Welcomes Amy Zink, Realtor®
Amy Zink joins Engel & Völkers, a global real estate brokerage specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachting and aviation, Madeira Beach shop.
Madeira Beach, FL, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach announced that Amy Zink recently joined the boutique-style real estate brokerage located on Gulf Blvd. in Madeira Beach, FL.
Amy has been in the real estate industry for over twenty-two years, spending fifteen years in purchasing and production management, and was also a builder for the largest privately owned builder in the Tampa Bay area. This experience gives Amy the insight to guide buyers through their, however unique, entire closing process.
Amy comments, “At Engel & Völkers, I want each of my clients to feel properly prepared. By setting clear expectations, I will gain their confidence of being one step ahead of the process. My ultimate goal is for the people I’ve been trusted to serve feel taken care of and well guided.”
Engel & Völkers core values include passion, competence, and exclusion. The Broker and License Partner for Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro adds, “Amy’s experience, passion for real estate, and eagerness to service those looking to buy or sell real estate locally and even globally, is a great benefit to her clients and our local communities. We are thrilled to have her join Engel & Völkers sharing our same passion commitment to provide that bespoke experience our real estate brokerages are known for.”
To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
Contact
Cherie Pattishall
727-394-7365
madeirabeach.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
