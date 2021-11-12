Bigelow Brook Farm Introduces Energy Saving Venturi Nozzle
New nozzle design delivers twice the air over standard nozzles, making it a viable option over air stones.
Eastford, CT, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bigelow Brook Farm introduces a Venturi nozzle that was designed to efficiently aerate water without the need for an expensive air pump and air stones. Applications for use can range from hydroponic deep water culture beds, large fish aquariums, or ornamental ponds. The first release will be available through a Kickstarter campaign at https://infusinator.com.
Manufactured with high impact polycarbonate, the Infusinator™ Venturi nozzle can aerate water utilizing an inexpensive water pump instead of the traditional regenerative blower or air pump, weighted air tubes, and air stones. Overall hardware and installation costs can be dramatically reduced.
“We’re very excited about the product,” said Rob Torcellini, owner of Bigelow Brook Farm. “We were frustrated with the conventional aeration systems being expensive, loud, and difficult to maintain. These nozzles are a perfect option to reduce the overall operating costs for aerating various systems.”
About Bigelow Brook Farm LLC: Founded in 2002, Bigelow Brook Farm is an active farm and provides design consulting specializing in the agricultural industry. They manufacture GrowGrip™ plant holders with millions of pieces shipped around the world. They also produce informal informational videos about various operations on their farm with over 99,000 subscribers. For more information contact Bigelow Brook Farm at https://infusinator.com or info@infusinator.com
