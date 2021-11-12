Brokerage Engel & Völkers Belleair Welcomes Karen Crotty, Realtor®
Karen Crotty joins Engel & Völkers, a global real estate brokerage specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachting, and aviation, Belleair shop.
Belleair Bluffs, FL, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers Belleair announced that Karen Crotty has recently joined the luxury real estate brokerage located at 2510 West Bay Drive in Belleair Bluffs.
Originally from Connecticut, Mrs. Crotty relocated to Clearwater in 2006 and quickly fell in love with the area because of the New England appeal, with its beautiful oak trees and award winning white, sandy beaches. Previously she worked at a local hospital, with ten of those years being in the Intensive Care Unit. By joining the team at Engel and Völkers Belleair, she aims to embrace the values created by this global, luxury real estate brand to elevate her services to the next level.
Mrs. Crotty comments, “In addition to throwing myself into my work, I am busy volunteering with local charitable organizations, our church, focusing on health and wellness, and if time allows you will find us riding the roller coasters at Busch Gardens. I am looking forward to the opportunity to learn more about you and establish a relationship with a common goal. Let me help you follow your dream, home.”
Engel & Völkers core values include passion, competence, and exclusion. The Broker and License Partner for Engel & Völkers Belleair, Kelly Montgomery-Kepler adds, “Karen represents our values and is a great addition to our team. Her past experiences working with people where care is of utmost importance proves she’s able to have the client’s best interest at heart - a vital aspect of selling real estate.”
To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of about 15,000 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
Kelly Montgomery Kepler
727-461-1000
belleair.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
