Spectrum Bullpen is Awarded as Subcontractor on DoD Project OSCAR
Palm Bay, FL, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Spectrum Bullpen, a sub-contractor to Peraton Labs, has been awarded a contract to integrate their Automated Dynamic spectrum access Planning Tool (ADPT pronounced adapt) into the Operational Spectrum Comprehension, Analytics, and Response (OSCAR) solution for the Department of Defense (DoD) Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (USD R&E).
According to the Peraton press release: “OSCAR is part of a broader DoD portfolio that develops near real-time spectrum management technologies, leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence to allocate spectrum usage based on operational planning and intended outcomes. OSCAR comprises prototype software, with a unified graphical user interface, automated workflows, an extensible framework, and a sensor network. The contract supports aerial combat training and other training operations at DoD ranges.”
The contract, issued under DoD’s Spectrum Access Research & Development Program (SAR&DP) through the National Spectrum Consortium (NSC), is worth up to $18 million over a three-year period.
“Spectrum Bullpen is proud to be on the Peraton team and is looking forward to extending ADPT capabilities to support the electromagnetic spectrum community,” said Raymond Shaw, CEO of Spectrum Bullpen. “Utilizing our proven NSC Tranche 1 ADPT software coupled with internal research and development work, our team is excited to support this very critical project.”
OSCAR is a research project that explores implementing an agile RF management system, that enables cognitive and non-cognitive spectrum dependent systems to better utilize the limited commodity that is RF spectrum. Along with assignment, OSCAR enables near real-time deconfliction at the planning and on-site interference events. OSCAR enables spectrum awareness of usage, possible interference events through the use of a distributed sensor network that drive an analytic dashboard for the operator.
“Spectrum Bullpen looks forward to working with Peraton and their other sub-contractors to deliver a much-needed spectrum management system capable of keeping pace with tomorrow’s warfighter training and testing needs," said Shaw.
About Spectrum Bullpen
Spectrum Bullpen, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) located in Palm Bay, FL. Spectrum Bullpen provides electromagnetic spectrum solutions to the DoD and other government agencies. We provide a unique approach using artificial Intelligence, automation, and novel approaches to decrease the workload planning and managing the spectrum while increasing the amount of usable spectrum available through sharing techniques and software modeling/simulation. Our technologies include Direction Finding, Modeling & Simulation, Antenna Design, AI algorithms, and custom deployment devices utilizing solar power to increase deployment opportunities.
Visit https://www.spectrumbullpen.com/news/ and follow Spectrum Bullpen on LinkedIn for news and updates at https://www.linkedin.com/company/spectrumbullpen.
