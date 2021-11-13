JAPONISME Launches New Virtual Tour - The Kusakabe Heritage House
JAPONISME is a tour service that provides virtual tours that can be accessed from anywhere in the world as well as private in-person tours.
Hida, Japan, November 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- JAPONISME is a tour service that provides special experiences in Japan. It focuses on sharing the local, authentic culture of the regions visited, and participants can enjoy experiencing Japan through the tours hosted by a professional guide. JAPONISME offers in-person and virtual tours.
The new collaboration tour takes participants on a virtual adventure where they discover one of the most beautiful architectural works in Japan - the Kusakabe Heritage House. It is designated as an Important Cultural Property of Japan and is located in Hida Takayama, one of the most popular sites across the entire nation that's visited by domestic and international tourists.
During the sixty-minute tour, the English-speaking guide describes the history of the wealthy merchant family who built the magnificent building and their importance in the development of Takayama. Participants will get an insider look at the historical building and learn about the value of mingei (traditional handicrafts) which are showcased at the museum within the heritage house.
This special virtual experience not only explores the historical significance of the Kusakabe Heritage House but also explores its modern functions, which play an important role in the community of Takayama today. This one-of-a-kind tour even features a local artist's bossa-nova-inspired musical performance.
Supported by the Nippon Foundation, the tour fare is just 500 JPY, making it the perfect virtual experience for anyone around the globe. (Only Available for a limited time until March 2022.)
Virtual Tour Japan - Kusakabe Heritage House
https://japonisme.jp/virtual-tour/kusakabe
Date: Sunday, November 14
Time
- 9:00 JST
- 18:00 JST
*Dates in 2022 to be released
Contact
M&Company Inc.Contact
Alice Nakamura
+81-90-4945-6616
https://japonisme.jp
