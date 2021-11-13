Malfitano Partners Supports Friends of Rittenhouse Square as It Plans Relocation to Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA, November 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Malfitano Partners, a leading advisory firm focused on assisting retailers and industrial manufacturers to manage change and transformation, started off the holiday giving season by participating in the Friends of Rittenhouse Bench Fundraising Program. Rittenhouse Square has 145 benches throughout the park that are over 20 years old. With the contribution by Malfitano Partners, one of those benches will be replaced and maintained for more than decade in the future for all to enjoy. Malfitano Partners is planning to relocate its corporate headquarters to Philadelphia in the spring of 2022.
Launched in 2015 by restructuring veteran Joseph Malfitano, Malfitano Partners works with clients contemplating a footprint downsizing or an acquisition to quickly assess the situation, formulate a comprehensive set of strategic alternatives, and work to quickly implement a value maximizing strategy. The firm has been involved in some of the highest profile retail transformation projects, including, Toys “R” Us, Payless, Ascena Retail Group (Justice, Ann Taylor, Loft, Catherines, Lane Bryant, and Dressbarn), Brooks Brothers, The Bon-Ton Stores, Gymboree, Avenue, and Charlotte Russe. The firm also has a strategic alliance with The Branford Group to enable it to provide industrial clients with an avenue to liquidate excess machinery and equipment.
"We are thrilled to be coming back to Philadelphia. Having practiced law in Wilmington, Delaware after graduating from Temple University’s law school, the move feels like a coming home. Managing assignments from our Boulder, Colorado office during the pandemic only amplified our need and desire to bring the business back to the Northeast corridor," said Joseph Malfitano, Managing Member of Malfitano Partners. “Rittenhouse Square is a special place and we wanted to be part of the solution to maintain the park for all to enjoy.”
The bench will honor the memory of “Cesar,” the Malfitano family’s dog that passed away from lymphoma.
About Malfitano Partners:
Founded in December 2015 by Joseph Malfitano, Malfitano Partners is a leading advisory firm that is exclusively focused on assisting retailers and industrial manufacturers to manage change and transformation. With a deep understanding of the legal and business aspects of the asset disposition industry, the firm is regarded as experts in process and strategy to maximize short- and long-term stakeholder value in connection with the disposition or acquisition of retail inventory, furniture, fixtures and equipment, industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, accounts receivable, and intellectual property or combinations thereof.
For more information about Malfitano Partners, visit http://www.malfitanopartners.com or contact Joe Malfitano at 646-776-0155 (main office) or by e-mailing marketing@malfitanopartners.com.
