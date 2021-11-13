Carbon Valley Heating and Air Hosts Annual Oldest Furnace Contest - Offers One Winner a New Furnace and a Chance to Save on Energy
Firestone, CO, November 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Carbon Valley Heating and Air has announced the start of its annual Oldest Furnace Contest. The competition targets Firestone, Frederick, Dacono, Erie, and surrounding areas where residents present the oldest furnace. The winner will get a new furnace, and the top runners-up will each receive a gift.
This mission-driven company, which has built a reputation as heating and air experts, believes it is their task is to educate and raise awareness of the potentially harmful effects of using old furnaces. Old gas furnaces that do not match the current standard safety codes present the risk of house fires and gas emissions that can harm health.
As machinery becomes older, it decreases in performance and efficiency. People can notice savings when they upgrade to a newer furnace with a higher efficiency rating. Older furnaces can also create environmental issues, while a new furnace can help remove contaminants, significantly decreasing air pollution.
Persons wondering when they should replace their furnaces can consider doing so when the furnace has reached ten years old. However, the average life expectancy is 12 years, depending on the furnace's brand and its maintenance.
The contest is open to all eligible homeowners. They can complete the online entry form found on the Carbon Valley Heating and Air website. Entries need to be submitted by December 31, 2021.
For more information, contact Carbon Valley Heating and Air at 303-833-4466 or through their website at www.CarbonValleyHeatingandAir.com.
