AKARA by AAYNA: the New Weight Loss Specialist in Town
Delhi, India, November 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- AKARA, an extension of the AAYNA clinics, is the newest luxury weight loss specialist now open in Ludhiana and Delhi (Mehrauli & Khan Market). Built to bridge the gap between the consumer’s growing need to constantly look attractive and healthy not just in front of the society but for themselves as well and the lack of a physical space that can provide world-class facilities, programs, and technologies all under the same roof. AKARA clinic is a luxury weight loss center that houses the latest US-FDA-approved technologies from around the world that are not only non-invasive, completely safe but also backed by well-established clinical data to use on every body type. The clinic also boasts of having a proficient team of doctors, weight loss experts along with nutritionists, and weight management specialists who are adept at creating customized programs that cater to the specific needs of the individual.
Every human on this planet is different, each body is different and what goes inside as well as on its surface is completely different for each person. This is where AKARA steps in and prioritizes each individual's needs, listens and understands their concerns, and brings forth elegant custom-made programs that are best suited to each being and are safe, comfortable, and effective.
AKARA offers a wide assortment of programs for cellulite removal, mommy makeover, tummy tuck, body transformation, intimate health and wellness, male gynecomastia, customized protocols for resistant subcutaneous fat, etc. These along with tailor-made weight loss programs by the clinic’s weight management specialists that focus on diet charts, and weight loss tips. There is close supervision and follow-up sessions with the weight management team who help the clients with their progress and keep them motivated all along the way.
To mention a few, AKARA is known for its expertise in Tummy Tuck, Mommy Makeover, Body Contouring, Cellulite Removal, Male Gynecomastia, Intimate Health & Wellness, and many more.
AKARA Tummy Tuck: AKARA offers a completely safe, non-invasive, non-surgical Tummy Tuck program that helps in the reduction of abdominal fat giving the clients much toned abs and tighter abdomen with results similar to that of a surgical procedure.
AKARA Male Gynecomastia is the condition where males have an overdevelopment or an enlargement of chest tissue. The overdevelopment generally happens during the hormonal changes at the time of puberty. At AKARA, one can regain their lost confidence and get back the masculine appearance of their chest. The non-invasive procedure targets the fat deposits, re-stimulates collagen structure, and stimulates firmer collagen production, thereby giving a tighter, firmer chest.
AKARA Intimate Health & Wellness and Mommy Makeover: A woman’s body goes through some dramatic & drastic changes post-pregnancy and it can take up to years to recover from those changes. AKARA has a few unique programs designed keeping in mind a woman’s body. There are numerous changes that occur and post-pregnancy weight loss is one of the major issues apart from stretched urinary incontinence, stretch marks, and much more. AKARA offers non-invasive procedures for all of the above concerns where women don't have to worry about going under the knife to feel or look a certain way.
AKARA Body Transformation Program (Upper & Lower body): Specifically designed to target localized fat on specific areas of the body is the AKARA body transformation program that helps in improving the shape and contour of the body along with the reduction in excess fat. Perfect for body transformation for females & male body transformation as well, this program is ideal for anyone looking to get overall fitness both in the upper & lower body.
While a huge number of people hit the gym on a regular basis and even follow a strict weight loss diet to maintain their outer appearance, what goes-on on the inside is something nobody can control. AKARA is here to just give the audience a little push, where the weight loss clinic aids them in looking their best. To know more about the programs, treatment plans, and much more, visit AKARA clinic for a luxury weight loss experience like never before.
