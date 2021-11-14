Status Group International and Milano Cosmetics Low-Cost Hairdressers Announces USA Salon Rollout
Milano Cosmetics Low-Cost Hairdressers, an established 700 Unit EU franchise, has partnered with Status Group International, a global business development firm, to deploy the brand to the USA marketplace.
Philadelphia, PA, November 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The USA marketplace shall soon have the best of the European salon services and products available as an exciting option available to all.
According to Status Group International's CEO, Allan Goldner, the Milano brand adds a fresh, stylish, cost-effective salon with a known European flair and a proven product line to the underserved USA marketplace. "Folks are wary of the saturated cheap hair cutters which have become synonymous with low quality," says Goldner. "It's the perfect time to reinvigorate the salon marketplace. Now we are looking for those investors who share our vision and are excited to grab available area."
Status Group International (SGIC), now in its fifteenth year, is a global business development and deployment consulting firm. International appetites for cultural connectivity shall be prevalent in these post COVID-19 times ahead. SGIC has begun accepting application requests on its website. www.statusgroupinternational.com
