Black Author Launches a Reading Program to Feed Lancaster's Hungry
Local Black author launches a reading program that aims to help Lancaster County food banks meet the needs of their community.
Lampeter, PA, November 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Local Black author JP Robinson launched a reading program dubbed Read 2 Feed that aims to help Lancaster County food banks meet the needs of their community.
Robinson, author of The Northshire Heritage trilogy, is known for his inspirational historical fiction novels and for teaching writing workshops to other authors across the country. His books have earned praise from industry leaders such as Publishers Weekly. But this year, Robinson has taken on a new challenge.
“Read 2 Feed is a simple way of meeting the needs in our community,” says Robinson, who is also the president of the Lancaster Christian Writers Association. “We can put food on people’s table simply by reading books.”
Here’s how the program works. Readers who have a subscription to Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited program can read any author’s books at zero additional cost. However, authors still earn royalties based on the number of pages read. Robinson, and any authors who participate in the Read 2 Feed program, commit to donating 40 percent of all royalties received from Amazon Kindle Unlimited from November 1 to December 31, 2021 to local food banks.
The program was initially launched in 2020 and was supported by a local library. This year, in response to food shortages and inflation, Robinson is also asking Lancaster County businesses, religious organizations and writing groups across the county to get involved simply by spreading the word.
When asked why he’s launching this initiative, Robinson’s answer is direct. “I was homeless as a kid, and I know what it’s like to have nothing. I’ve been blessed with success, and I believe strongly in giving back. Together we can all make a difference. Especially in these challenging times.”
Robinson is no stranger to organizing events. In 2019, he organized the LancoExpo, a community event that brought over a hundred members of the Lancaster-York community together. He also often speaks to youth groups and community-based writing organizations. Beyond the immediate need of supporting food banks, Robinson hopes that Read 2 Feed will spark ongoing community engagement.
Robinson plans to list participating authors on a dedicated blog post on his website. People interested in learning more about the Read 2 Feed program can connect with JP Robinson online at JPRobinsonBooks.com or Facebook.com/JPRobinsonBooks.
