CapitaLand Investment is Recognised as Global Sustainability Leader on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2021
Marks CapitaLand’s 10th straight year of recognition on the index.
Singapore, Singapore, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CapitaLand Investment (CLI)[1] has been selected to be a constituent on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World)[2] and Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific) this year. This reinforces the company’s position as a global sustainability leader. The inclusion of CLI on the DJSI World marks CapitaLand’s[3] 10th straight year of recognition on the index. This is also CapitaLand’s 13th consecutive year on the DJSI Asia Pacific, making it the first and longest standing real estate company in Singapore to be listed on the index.
The DJSI World and DJSI Asia Pacific consist of the top 10% and top 20% of the world’s largest companies respectively that have excelled in economic, environmental and social performance. CLI’s inclusion on DJSI follows CapitaLand Limited’s recent achievement as a ‘Global, Regional and Asia Sector Leader’ in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) rankings for its outstanding Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) management and performance.
Ms. Lynette Leong, CLI's Chief Sustainability Officer, said: "At CapitaLand, we integrate sustainability into everything we do. We are encouraged that our strong sustainability performance has been consistently recognised by international indices such as DJSI and GRESB that serve as benchmarks for investors. These achievements have enabled 11 of CapitaLand Group's sustainability-linked loans totalling S$3.2 billion[4] to yield interest savings. We will channel the proceeds towards more efforts in sustainability innovation to amplify the positive impact on the environment and communities where we operate. To date, CapitaLand Group has secured a total of S$7.1 billion[5] through sustainable financing instruments[6] tied to ESG performance. CapitaLand remains steadfast in achieving our 2030 Sustainability Master Plan targets as we continue to deliver measurable outcomes and long-term economic value to our stakeholders."
Mr. Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global, said: "We congratulate CapitaLand Investment for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency."
Consistently recognised as a global sustainability leader by international indices
In addition to DJSI, CapitaLand has received numerous other recognitions for its sustainability leadership:
Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark
- Retained highest rating of 5 stars and is the only real estate company in Singapore to win ‘Global Sector Leader’ in the ‘Diversified – Listed’ category four times.
- Ranked as "Regional Sector Leader" in the ‘Diversified – Listed’ category since 2011.
- First real estate company in Singapore to be consistently ranked among the top five in Asia since 2011.
Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index
- Included nine times since 2012.
MSCI ESG Leaders Index
- CLI is listed on the index as of October 2021.
- CapitaLand has been listed on the Index for eight consecutive years since 2014.
FTSE4Good Index Series
- Recognised for eight straight years since 2014.
For more information on CapitaLand’s sustainability initiatives, visit: www.capitaland.com/international/en/about-capitaland/sustainability.html
Notes:
[1] CapitaLand Investment, the real estate investment management business of CapitaLand Group, was listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 20 September 2021.
[2] For more information on DJSI World and DJSI Asia Pacific, please see Annex.
[3] On 20 September 2021, CapitaLand Limited restructured its business to form CapitaLand Investment, the listed real estate investment management business; and CapitaLand Development, the privatised property development arm.
[4] Includes sustainability-linked loans raised by CapitaLand’s business units and stable of real estate investment trusts.
[5] Includes sustainable finance raised by CapitaLand’s business units, stable of real estate investment trusts and business trusts.
[6] Comprises sustainability-linked loans, green loans, green bonds and perpetual securities.
