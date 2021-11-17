Vitex Receives Significant Purchase Order from Major Broadcast Equipment Manufacturer
Leading New Jersey-based optical transceiver provider receives large purchase order from top broadcast equipment company.
Englewood Cliffs, NJ, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic transceivers announced today that the company received a large purchase order for 25G SFP28 transceivers from a top Canadian broadcast equipment company. These transceivers are used in the customer’s top-of-the-line IP switches.
“We are proud to be the optics provider for a major broadcast equipment company. Reliability is key for live productions and this large order is a validation of our quality products and top service,” said Michael Ko, Director of Business Development, Vitex. “We look forward to working closely with the customer.”
Advances in AV over IP technology are leading the way for facilities to migrate from traditional SDI to IP infrastructure. Fiber optic transceiver modules are being increasingly used in the broadcast industry for error-free high-resolution transmission. Vitex provides 25G SFP28 SR, LR, and dual 10G/25G modules to the customer. The latest order for dual 10G/25G modules is the largest order from the customer till date.
Dual rate transceivers ease the transition from low to high data rate migrations, keeping forward/ backward compatibility. Furthermore, using multi-rate transceivers in networks simplifies part inventory, resulting in cost savings.
About Vitex
Vitex is a leader in providing high performance photonics solutions for fiber optic communications, Pro AV, and video transmission markets. Vitex offers local US based technical support and is headquartered in New Jersey. Since 2003, Vitex has been working with high quality manufacturers in Asia to serve customers in North America.
For more information, visit www.vitextech.com or contact info@vitextech.com
