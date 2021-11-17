BYD Applauds Biden Administration on Historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill
Los Angeles, CA, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BYD (“Build Your Dreams”), the global leader in electric vehicle technology and battery electric bus manufacturing, applauds the Biden Administration and congressional leadership on passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure, combatting climate change, the green economy, and global competitiveness.
The bill has the potential to create hundreds of jobs at BYD Coach & Bus in Los Angeles County.
“BYD is committed to the Build Back Better agenda and to working with the Biden Administration and Congress to implement this historic bill that will makes the largest ever investment in public transportation – including 24,000 green buses - to reduce greenhouse emissions,” said Stella Li, President of BYD North America. “This bill, along with the historic agreement signed at COP26, will put zero-emission vehicles on the road, create thousands of good-paying union jobs, and dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector. But this historic investment can only achieve its transformative goals if BYD is part of BBB.”
This historic legislation will invest $39 billion of new funding to modernize transit, and a total, of $89.9 billion for public transportation in the next five years. The legislation will expand public transportation options in every city and state in the country, and replace thousands of outdated and environmentally hazardous buses, with clean, zero emission vehicles.
About BYD in the United States
•BYD North America has invested more than $250M in the U.S. market through its facilities, workers, and partnerships.
•BYD buses sold in the U.S. are manufactured in Lancaster, California and incorporate over 70 percent U.S. content, easily surpassing Buy America requirements for federally funded bus procurements.
•BYD North America has hired over 900 people in the last four years to build, sell, and support its products in the U.S. According to the city of Lancaster, BYD America’s presence has led to more than 3,000 additional jobs in the region.
•BYD North America was the first electric bus manufacturer to unionize, adopt a Community Benefits Agreement and establish training and apprenticeship programs for workers with traditionally high barriers to employ.
BYD Green Impact
BYD’s zero-emissions journey continues after COP26, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as it builds on its green dream and its mission to lead the way in technological innovations for a better life. BYD electric vehicles have led to a CO2reduction of over 8 million tons - the equivalent to planting 670 million trees.
Through sustainable development and pioneering technology, BYD is committed to achieving its zero-carbon goals, providing total solutions for new energy transportation to help accelerate and facilitate the transition to electrification on a global scale.
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™ BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We select only suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.
BYD has 230,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513.
