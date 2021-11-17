Rare STRIDES® Has Formed a Collaboration with Rare Disease Research (RDR) of Atlanta
RDR conducts clinical trials for patients with rare disease, who otherwise would not have the opportunity to receive any treatment. Rare Strides is pleased to announce a a collaboration with Rare Disease Research (RDR) of Atlanta. The collaboration will inspire students, medical teams, and patients to learn more about clinical trials and unite clinical trials.
Lawrenceville, GA, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rare STRIDES® announces the collaboration with Rare Disease Research (RDR) of Atlanta. RDR conducts clinical trials for patients with rare diseases, who otherwise would not have the opportunity to receive any treatment or therapy.
There are currently nearly 7,000 known rare diseases and less than 400 treatments approved by the FDA. With the advent of molecular understanding and discovery, Rare Strides now has a unique opportunity to identify potential treatments through clinical research.
The RDR multidisciplinary team is well equipped with years of clinical research experience to carry out clinical trials in rare diseases. Their mission is to remove barriers to investigational therapies for all patients with rare diseases.
This is in alignment with Rare STRIDES® mission to empower patients and medical teams with innovative tools to successfully fight rare diseases, and are committed to the delivery of exceptional clinical care for rare patients in every medical setting. Rare Strides is passionate about giving back to fund patient programs and continued innovation for children and adults with rare diseases who deserve excellence in healthcare.
This collaboration will inspire students, medical teams, and patients to learn more about clinical trials, unite clinical trial resources with the rare community, and provide them with access to innovative tools that includes medical education, 501c3 nonprofit resources, and ongoing multidisciplinary support that aligns with their Code Rare® Program mission.
Rare Strides is also thrilled to offer internship opportunities for students interested in pursuing degrees in medicine, nursing, genetics, data science, and more.
Together this can #makerarevisible.
