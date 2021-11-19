Real Fleet Solutions Partners with Premier Truck Center
Cocoa, FL, November 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Real Fleet Solutions (RFS), Florida's largest vehicle body builder for the lawn and pest control industry, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Premier Truck Center (PTC), located in the Palmetto / Bradenton area of Florida.
"Teaming up with a great company like PTC will immediately allow our product lines to be better sold & serviced on the west coast of Florida, an area of the state which has always been a challenge for us in the past," explains Jim Tierney, Vice President/ General Manager of RFS. “Now our customers can bring their trucks to PTC and get our spray equipment installed & serviced, along with any other repair needs they may have.”
PTC also has their own extensive range of work bodies to include the Dovetail Landscaper, Flatbed-Stakebed and Landscape Dump bodies.
“This new relationship will allow our team to expand our work body offering and is a natural fit for our full-service Repair & Fabrication Departments as well," adds Jim Lavieri, General Manager of Premier. "The customer can simply choose which truck chassis they would like upfitted with an RFS spray rig, and we’ll make it happen.”
RFS is based in Cocoa, Florida and supports the lawn and pest control industries with the largest range of products in the Southeast. They are the only lawn and pest control body manufacturer that makes its own fiberglass tanks and storage boxes, which gives them and their partners a huge advantage in servicing their customers' needs.
From the largest spray truck to the smallest handheld portable, Real Fleet and Premier have the “Solutions” on the west coast of Florida.
For more information, please contact Jim Tierney (Real Fleet Solutions) at tierney@realfleetsolutions.com / (800) 940-8024 or Jim Lavieri (Premier Truck Center) at jim@premiertrucksfl.com / (941) 729-8196.
"Teaming up with a great company like PTC will immediately allow our product lines to be better sold & serviced on the west coast of Florida, an area of the state which has always been a challenge for us in the past," explains Jim Tierney, Vice President/ General Manager of RFS. “Now our customers can bring their trucks to PTC and get our spray equipment installed & serviced, along with any other repair needs they may have.”
PTC also has their own extensive range of work bodies to include the Dovetail Landscaper, Flatbed-Stakebed and Landscape Dump bodies.
“This new relationship will allow our team to expand our work body offering and is a natural fit for our full-service Repair & Fabrication Departments as well," adds Jim Lavieri, General Manager of Premier. "The customer can simply choose which truck chassis they would like upfitted with an RFS spray rig, and we’ll make it happen.”
RFS is based in Cocoa, Florida and supports the lawn and pest control industries with the largest range of products in the Southeast. They are the only lawn and pest control body manufacturer that makes its own fiberglass tanks and storage boxes, which gives them and their partners a huge advantage in servicing their customers' needs.
From the largest spray truck to the smallest handheld portable, Real Fleet and Premier have the “Solutions” on the west coast of Florida.
For more information, please contact Jim Tierney (Real Fleet Solutions) at tierney@realfleetsolutions.com / (800) 940-8024 or Jim Lavieri (Premier Truck Center) at jim@premiertrucksfl.com / (941) 729-8196.
Contact
Real Fleet SolutionsContact
Kristi R. Stovall
312-498-4078
https://www.realfleetsolutions.com/
Kristi R. Stovall
312-498-4078
https://www.realfleetsolutions.com/
Categories