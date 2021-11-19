Elwyn Earns Highest Cleaning Industry Standard Award
Media, PA, November 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Elwyn, the internationally-recognized nonprofit human service organization announced Elwyn Industries has achieved the ISSA Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS) and the CIMS-Green Building (GB) Certification with honors.
ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. Elwyn Industries earned the CIMS-Green Building Certification (CIMS-GB) with Honors, an additional distinction that supports Elwyn’s commitment to the delivery of environmentally preferable services. Elwyn Industries underwent a comprehensive assessment by an accredited CIMS-GB assessor to officially be certified as an ISSA CIMS-GB with Honors organization. The rigorous certification process includes a review in six key areas:
Quality systems
Service delivery
Human resources
Health, safety, and environmental stewardship
Management commitment
Green Building
“I am proud of our Ability One team, particularly Craig Jeffries and Ernie Beck, who were the champions of our initiative to achieve this award,” says Judith McCowan, Vice President of Non Residential Supports and Ability One. “This accomplishment will enable us to become one of the largest Ability One custodial service providers in the nation.” Further, the CIMS certification validates emergency protocols, confirming the use of environmentally sustainable practices, equipping Elwyn Industries to manage COVID-19 challenges and deliver quality cleaning and disinfection services every day - ensuring clean, safe, and healthy environments for staff and building occupants.
For more information about CIMS and CIMS-GB certification, visit issa.com/standard.
Elwyn Industries identifies and facilitates meaningful work for individuals with disabilities who face significant obstacles in accessing job opportunities, absent coaching, and other special assistance. The Services Group provides custodial support for over six million square feet of government office and industrial space through the Ability One employment program. The Products Group assembles, packages, and distributes thousands of retail products every week for its commercial partners. For more information, please call 610.485.8860.
Founded in 1852, Elwyn makes life better for people with developmental and behavioral health challenges. To learn more, please visit elwyn.org.
