Resume Professional Writers Adds Free CV Reviews to Its Growing Service Catalog
Job candidates get a one-time resume evaluation by career coaches at the online resume service.
Torrance, CA, January 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Resume Professional Writers has added a free resume critique service to its solution inventory. The service is the latest addition to a long list of certified resume and CV services that the Torrance-based company has offered its international audience for the past two decades.
Despite job vacancies reaching an all-time high, as reported by CNBC News, more people are quitting the workforce than joining it. The career coaches at Resume Professional Writers believe this may have to do with the fact that over 75% of the application never make it past the Application Tracking System.
“About 99% of Fortune 1000 companies leave initial screening to the ATS, whose own personal best is a mere 25% of all job applications,” said a career coach at the resume writing service. “Since we’re always striving to help our candidates get in this top 25% percentile, we thought why not give our free one-time input to those who’ve never had the chance to try our services? We figured if they liked our feedback, followed it down to the last detail, and got hired, they would only be spreading the word about our services, which is not something money can buy.”
According to the company’s official website, anyone can use the one-time resume checker by filling out all the fields of the form, attaching the resume that they want to have checked, and clicking “Review My Resume For Free.” Their resume is then reviewed by the career coaches at Resume Professional Writers, who see it from a hiring manager’s perspective, increasing the applicant’s callback chances.
Other than resume and CV writing, editing, and reviewing services, the resume maker also offers LinkedIn Profile Writing, Federal Resume Writing, Job Posting Service, and Job Search Add-Ons, such as custom logo designs, statements of purpose, cover letters, annotated portfolio writing, detailed salary reports, professional biographies, Executive Core Qualifications, resume websites, essays, and reference pages.
For more details about the above services, go to https://www.resumeprofessionalwriters.com/.
About Resume Professional Writers
Resume Professional Writers is a global resume writing service offering professional resume and CV creation services for job applicants worldwide. The company has a proven track record of boosting its clients’ chances of getting interview calls and garnered positive reviews on Facebook and Trustpilot by many of the resume services company’s clients. To learn more, visit the website given below.
Contact Details
Website: https://www.resumeprofessionalwriters.com/
Address: 21515 Hawthorne Blvd Torrance, CA 90503
Phone: 1 (800) 845-0586
Operating Hours: 6:00 AM – 12:00 MN PDT (Monday to Friday)
