TasteTV Announces Top Picks for 2021 Jerky Awards
If you love jerky, the annual Jerky Awards have picked some of the best. This year some of the top jerky brands were not only made of the traditional beef, but also from fish, poultry, bison, and even mushrooms.
San Francisco, CA, November 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TasteTV and the Tasty Awards Committee are pleased to announce this year’s critic’s choices for the awards of Top Jerky Of The Year.
If you love jerky, this is the list you need to have. Top choices were selected for categories such as:
Best Flavor
Best Texture
Best Packaging
Highest Quality
Most Unique
Overall Experience
This year some of the best jerky was not only made of the traditional beef, but also from fish, poultry, bison, and even mushrooms. Some judge’s favorites included:
- JedsJerky Cowboy Beef Brisket
- Matt-Hat Jerky Gourmet Keto Black Truffle
- Savage Jerky Co. Maple Buffalo Bacon Jerky
- Smoke Shack Jerky dojo Mojo Beef Jerky
- Old Country Jerky Juicy Habanero Flavor Beef Jerky
- Pollard’s Gentleman Jerky Oklahoma Blend Medium Heat
- Fat Cow Jerky Honey Habanero Beef Jerky
- GP Jerky
- Slim Sadie’s Beef Jerky
- Southwest Jerky Co. Original Flavor
- The Good Jerky Sweet N Smoky Salmon Jerky
- Healthy Oceans Seafood Company Pescavore Ahi Tuna Jerky Strip – Island Teriyaki
- Jamie’s Jerky Original Beef
- Neptune Snacks Spicy Cajun Wild Pacific Rockfish Jerky
- Bella Sun Luci The Original Plant-Based Tomato Jerky Teriyaki and Cracked Pepper
- Vegan Dream Vegan Dream Jerky / Hickory Pepper
- Eat The Change Mushroom Jerky
One judge commented on the seletions, “Jed’s Mango was a delicious mixture of spices and fruit. It just melted in my mouth. The right amount of chewing and sweetness. My mouth waters at the thought of Matt-Hat Black Truffle, and the Fat Cow Pickle had an enticing flavor, while Old Farm Foods offered a nice pleasant texture and flavor. Of course, the Pescavore styles were a welcome change from just beef or pork jerky. I like the light flavors of the fish.”
Products from the across the globe were included into this competition, and submitted to a select panel of food & wine media and industry judges located throughout North America. This panel tasted, reviewed and voted on which they consider to be the "Top Artisan Jerky of the Year."
In addition, the "Best Jerky" award winners from this competition are given the title, "Official Jerky Partner of the Taste Awards."
For more information or to see the list, go to www.JerkyAwards.com
If you love jerky, this is the list you need to have. Top choices were selected for categories such as:
Best Flavor
Best Texture
Best Packaging
Highest Quality
Most Unique
Overall Experience
This year some of the best jerky was not only made of the traditional beef, but also from fish, poultry, bison, and even mushrooms. Some judge’s favorites included:
- JedsJerky Cowboy Beef Brisket
- Matt-Hat Jerky Gourmet Keto Black Truffle
- Savage Jerky Co. Maple Buffalo Bacon Jerky
- Smoke Shack Jerky dojo Mojo Beef Jerky
- Old Country Jerky Juicy Habanero Flavor Beef Jerky
- Pollard’s Gentleman Jerky Oklahoma Blend Medium Heat
- Fat Cow Jerky Honey Habanero Beef Jerky
- GP Jerky
- Slim Sadie’s Beef Jerky
- Southwest Jerky Co. Original Flavor
- The Good Jerky Sweet N Smoky Salmon Jerky
- Healthy Oceans Seafood Company Pescavore Ahi Tuna Jerky Strip – Island Teriyaki
- Jamie’s Jerky Original Beef
- Neptune Snacks Spicy Cajun Wild Pacific Rockfish Jerky
- Bella Sun Luci The Original Plant-Based Tomato Jerky Teriyaki and Cracked Pepper
- Vegan Dream Vegan Dream Jerky / Hickory Pepper
- Eat The Change Mushroom Jerky
One judge commented on the seletions, “Jed’s Mango was a delicious mixture of spices and fruit. It just melted in my mouth. The right amount of chewing and sweetness. My mouth waters at the thought of Matt-Hat Black Truffle, and the Fat Cow Pickle had an enticing flavor, while Old Farm Foods offered a nice pleasant texture and flavor. Of course, the Pescavore styles were a welcome change from just beef or pork jerky. I like the light flavors of the fish.”
Products from the across the globe were included into this competition, and submitted to a select panel of food & wine media and industry judges located throughout North America. This panel tasted, reviewed and voted on which they consider to be the "Top Artisan Jerky of the Year."
In addition, the "Best Jerky" award winners from this competition are given the title, "Official Jerky Partner of the Taste Awards."
For more information or to see the list, go to www.JerkyAwards.com
Contact
TasteTVContact
Kevin Reed
415-263-6800
www.TasteTV.com
Kevin Reed
415-263-6800
www.TasteTV.com
Categories