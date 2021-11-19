Doeren Mayhew Expands Houston Tax Group with Acquisition of Darlene Plumly, CPA
Houston, TX, November 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Doeren Mayhew, a consistently ranked top 100 U.S. accounting firm, has acquired Darlene Plumly, CPA, further growing the firm’s footprint in the Houston marketplace. The acquired firm and its employees will begin operating under the Doeren Mayhew name effective immediately.
“We are thrilled to have the Darlene Plumly team join us as we continue to expand our reach and service capabilities in the Houston market,” says Chris Masters, Houston managing shareholder at Doeren Mayhew. “Our firm has been fortunate to sustain and build throughout the pandemic, and what has helped attribute to this is the commitment and quality of service our team has upheld. Darlene has built a firm that perfectly aligns with our approach, and I’m confident this acquisition will support our growth initiatives to continue being recognized as a leading Houston CPA firm.”
Darlene Plumly founded her CPA firm in 2003 and went on to build a robust tax and consulting practice focused on high-net-worth individuals and closely held businesses, including corporations, S corporations, partnerships, trusts and estates, and individuals. Darlene will work closely with Doeren Mayhew to continue servicing her clients.
“I opened my practice with the goal of providing tailored services to family-owned businesses. My vision has been to help them successfully meet their overall goals and objectives. Doeren Mayhew brings like-minded business values, plus extensive knowledge and service capabilities. I am certain this will help ensure the future success of our clients,” says Darlene Plumly.
