Suntech's ST Series Weaving Machines Solve Problems in the Loom Industry

In early 2021, Suntech launched ST series weaving machines. This marks Suntech's entry into the loom industry. Suntech has been deeply involved in textile finishing equipment for a long time. This expansion to looms also stems from the innovation of textile machinery equipment and the accumulation of customers over the years. Textile finishing equipment and looms are inherently closely linked, so Suntech's decision is even handier.