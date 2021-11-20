Final Call for Registrations for the Upcoming Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference in London
SMi Group reports: The agenda and attendee list are being finalised for the upcoming conference taking place in less than two weeks’ time.
London, United Kingdom, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Registration is closing soon for the 22nd Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference, taking place in London on 30th November and 1st December 2021. As Europe’s largest military airlift conference, delegates will have an opportunity to source the latest updates from the world’s leading industry and military strategic airlift professionals, with a comprehensive blend of 22 senior expert speakers on the two-day programme.
For those interested in attending the event, registration will be closing soon, and places are becoming limited. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr6.
Delegates will hear the following briefings:
Senior Military Speakers:
"European Air Transport Command: Key Perspectives"
Major General Andreas Schick, Commander, European Air Transport Command (EATC)
"The Airlift Capability for the Next Decade in the Portuguese Air Force (PRTAF): Challenges and Opportunities"
Major General Pedro Alexandre E. Salvada, Director, Weapon Systems and Maintenance Directorate, Portuguese Air Force
"RAF Air Mobility — A Global Force Enabler"
Air Commodore David Manning, Air Mobility Force Commander, Royal Air Force
"Reinforcing Participation and Coordination in Air Transport and AAR Operations to Maximise Joint Support Capabilities for Air Missions"
Group Captain Stuart Gregory, Director, Movement Coordination Centre Europe
"Air Mobility Command: Providing Global Air Mobility"
Colonel Jeffrey T. Menasco, Deputy Director of OT&E, Directorate of Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Air Force
"14th Wing: Airlift and AAR Capabilities"
Colonel Federico Merola, Commander, 14th Wing, Italian Air Force
"The Airlift Coordination Centre: Harmonising National Capabilities"
Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Bryce Dibble, Chief, Airlift Coordination Center, NATO DACCC
Lieutenant Colonel Phillip A. Summers, Plans Staff Officer, Airlift Coordination Center, NATO DACCC
"Fueling More Fight through Innovative Operational Energy Solutions"
Mr Roberto Guerrero, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Air Force Operational Energy (SES), U.S. Air Force
Industry Speakers:
"Airlift for the 21st Century"
Mr Simon Johns, Vice President Business Development & Sales, Europe & North Africa, Embraer
Presentation to be released shortly for Airbus
Mr José Luis de Miguel, Head of Product Marketing, Airbus Defence and Space
Presentation to be released shortly for AJW Aviation
Senior representative, AJW Aviation
"Flexible and Customizable Customer Support — It's All About the End Result"
Ms Indra Duivenvoorde, Director, Europe & Israel, Boeing Global Services and Support
"Increased Mission Scope and Improved Mission Success with Beyond Visual Line of Sight Connectivity"
Mr Paul Page, Technical Sales Director, Honeywell Aerospace
“C-27J Spartan: Beyond the Tactical Airlifter”
Mr Stefano Porreca, Aircraft Division, Sales Engineering, Leonardo
The preliminary attendee has been released and the event is expecting over 85 senior military and industry delegates from around the world. Find more information at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr6.
Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling
Conference: 30th November – 1st December 2021
Venue: St Ermin's Hotel, London, UK
Lead Sponsor: Embraer
Gold Sponsor: Airbus
Sponsors and Exhibitors: AJW Aviation, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, Leonardo
Networking Reception hosted by Airbus: 29th November 2021
Networking Reception hosted by Embraer: 30th November 2021
SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
For those interested in attending the event, registration will be closing soon, and places are becoming limited. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr6.
Delegates will hear the following briefings:
Senior Military Speakers:
"European Air Transport Command: Key Perspectives"
Major General Andreas Schick, Commander, European Air Transport Command (EATC)
"The Airlift Capability for the Next Decade in the Portuguese Air Force (PRTAF): Challenges and Opportunities"
Major General Pedro Alexandre E. Salvada, Director, Weapon Systems and Maintenance Directorate, Portuguese Air Force
"RAF Air Mobility — A Global Force Enabler"
Air Commodore David Manning, Air Mobility Force Commander, Royal Air Force
"Reinforcing Participation and Coordination in Air Transport and AAR Operations to Maximise Joint Support Capabilities for Air Missions"
Group Captain Stuart Gregory, Director, Movement Coordination Centre Europe
"Air Mobility Command: Providing Global Air Mobility"
Colonel Jeffrey T. Menasco, Deputy Director of OT&E, Directorate of Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Air Force
"14th Wing: Airlift and AAR Capabilities"
Colonel Federico Merola, Commander, 14th Wing, Italian Air Force
"The Airlift Coordination Centre: Harmonising National Capabilities"
Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Bryce Dibble, Chief, Airlift Coordination Center, NATO DACCC
Lieutenant Colonel Phillip A. Summers, Plans Staff Officer, Airlift Coordination Center, NATO DACCC
"Fueling More Fight through Innovative Operational Energy Solutions"
Mr Roberto Guerrero, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Air Force Operational Energy (SES), U.S. Air Force
Industry Speakers:
"Airlift for the 21st Century"
Mr Simon Johns, Vice President Business Development & Sales, Europe & North Africa, Embraer
Presentation to be released shortly for Airbus
Mr José Luis de Miguel, Head of Product Marketing, Airbus Defence and Space
Presentation to be released shortly for AJW Aviation
Senior representative, AJW Aviation
"Flexible and Customizable Customer Support — It's All About the End Result"
Ms Indra Duivenvoorde, Director, Europe & Israel, Boeing Global Services and Support
"Increased Mission Scope and Improved Mission Success with Beyond Visual Line of Sight Connectivity"
Mr Paul Page, Technical Sales Director, Honeywell Aerospace
“C-27J Spartan: Beyond the Tactical Airlifter”
Mr Stefano Porreca, Aircraft Division, Sales Engineering, Leonardo
The preliminary attendee has been released and the event is expecting over 85 senior military and industry delegates from around the world. Find more information at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr6.
Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling
Conference: 30th November – 1st December 2021
Venue: St Ermin's Hotel, London, UK
Lead Sponsor: Embraer
Gold Sponsor: Airbus
Sponsors and Exhibitors: AJW Aviation, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, Leonardo
Networking Reception hosted by Airbus: 29th November 2021
Networking Reception hosted by Embraer: 30th November 2021
SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Contact
SMi GroupContact
Trizsa Ardael
(0) 20 7827 6086
http://www.military-airlift.com/pr6
Trizsa Ardael
(0) 20 7827 6086
http://www.military-airlift.com/pr6
Categories