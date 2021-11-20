Justice Tax Gives Back
Jacksonville, FL, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As Thanksgiving approaches, the team at Justice Tax is taking extra time to reflect upon the things for which they are grateful. Justice Tax provides a sense of job and financial security to its employees, but they know that not everyone shares the same surety. For that reason, it is important for the employees at Justice Tax to give back to the community in the Thanksgiving spirit. After careful consideration, Justice Tax decided to support Hubbard House, a full-service domestic violence center, this holiday season by holding a company-wide food drive.
Throughout the month of November, Justice Tax employees added extra items to their grocery carts to donate to the survivors at Hubbard House. By the middle of the month, the donation box in the Justice Tax headquarters was filled to the brim with Thanksgiving delights such as canned gravy, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and more. Once the box couldn’t hold another can, Justice Tax paid a special visit to Hubbard House to drop off their donations to the center.
“For many families, the holidays are a time of comfort, safety, and togetherness,” said Joe Valinho, owner and president of Justice Tax. “However, this is not the case for all people. Justice Tax wanted to give back to the community by holding a food drive for Hubbard House, showing our love and support for domestic violence survivors and helping to meet their needs this holiday season,” Valinho went on. “We appreciate that Hubbard House is fighting for the health and safety of domestic violence survivors while we at Justice Tax fight for the rights of the taxpayer.”
About Hubbard House
Hubbard House is a domestic abuse center serving Florida’s Duval and Baker counties. Hubbard House offers a 24/7 domestic violence hotline, shelter for domestic abuse survivors and their children, as well as community-based intervention. In its 45 years, Hubbard House has answered more than 108,750 hotline calls and sheltered over 45,000 survivors and children.
About Justice Tax
Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and its predecessors continue their mission to help consumers achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC have assisted consumers with financial struggles. They have facilitated over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for over 20,000 individuals. There is nothing more important to them than their relationship with their clients. Each interaction they share with their clients is held with the care they would expect themselves. They strive for complete satisfaction every time – Justice, Truth, and Liberty for all. Don’t fight alone - call today at 888-545-6007.
Kassidy Lankford
904-593-6765
www.justice.tax
