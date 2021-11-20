Network to End Hunger Seeks Donations This #GivingTuesday to Provide Holiday Meals Delivered to Home Bound and Transportation-Disadvantaged Families with Kids
Network to End Hunger’s Meals On Wheels for Kids program ensures every Tampa Bay family has a nutritious and joyous holiday season.
Tampa, FL, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On November 30th Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger (TBNEH), a tri-county leader in hunger relief, research, and program development, will participate in #GivingTuesday to raise funds to provide home-delivered holiday meals to families with children through their Meals On Wheels for Kids’ (MOW4Kids) Holidays On Wheels program. Each year, this global day of giving takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, offering individuals, organizations, and corporations to give back to the community after the shopping frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
The MOW4Kids Holidays On Wheels program delivered a full holiday meal to 3,000 homebound and transportation-disadvantaged families with children living in Tampa Bay in November and will again on December 13 with the addition of gifts for the kids. Volunteers deliver Holidays On Wheels to those that are homebound and do not have access to a reliable vehicle to get to other holiday meal distribution sites.
"In Tampa Bay, thousands of kids and their families live in fear of going hungry this holiday season," said Caitlyn Peacock, Executive Director of TBNEH. "Most of us look forward to enjoying a delicious meal during the holidays, yet many of our neighbors will not have food on their table. The Meals on Wheels for Kids’ Holidays On Wheels program, in partnership with Metropolitan Ministries, ensures homebound and transportation-disadvantaged kids and their families have a healthy and happy holiday season. We hope you will join us in making #GivingTuesday count for community members in need."
Ways to help:
· Donate any time between 12:00am and 11:59pm on Tuesday, November 30, to our hungry neighbors by visiting www.NetworktoEndHunger.org/donate.
· Share the link www.NetworktoEndHunger.org/donate through email, blogs, and social media pages to encourage others to participate. Use the hashtags #GivingTuesday and #TBNEH on your posts to help spread awareness of community hunger.
· Sign up to volunteer to help deliver Holidays On Wheels by visiting www.networktoendhunger.org/volunteer. Create a volunteer account and sign up to deliver on December 13.
· In need of holiday meals delivered to your home? Register now by visiting www.networktoendhunger.org/holidays-on-wheels.
About Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger
Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger is committed to ending hunger in Tampa Bay by bringing people together to find solutions that eliminate barriers, increase access and knowledge, and expand the amount of nutritious food available. TBNEH has over 350 members and serves a tri-county area, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. TBNEH is a 501(c)3 nonprofit agency and relies on its community for support. For more information, visit www.NetworktoEndHunger.org.
Contact
Lauren Vance
813-344-5837
networktoendhunger.org
