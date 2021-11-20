Fertility Law Expert and Nationwide Thought Leader Lila M. Seif Shares Her Life Story & Industry Insights on NoBull Marketing’s “Evolving with The Times” Podcast
Learn About the Woman Who Has Helped Over 500 Families Both Domestic and Abroad Bring New Life Into the World
Philadelphia, PA, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NoBull Marketing today announced a recently released hour-long interview with Lila M. Seif – a veteran fertility law attorney and CEO of New Family Fertility Law.
“I got into fertility law back in college while attending UCLA. At the time I was still debating between a career in psychology vs a career in the legal profession. But after 1 year working with a fertility law firm, I was certain that helping families bring new life into the world was my passion.” -Lila Seif.
“By 2031, I hope to see a future in fertility law where intended parents, surrogates, and donors are better educated about their options, where ethical standards are upheld greater than they are now, and where advancements are made to make this service more accessible to more families.” -Lila Seif.
The interview dives deep into Lila’s career and insights such as:
Lila’s Backstory and How She Got Involved With Fertility Law
A Deep Dive Into The Typical Costs of Third Party Reproductive Technologies and Bringing New Life Into The World
The Future Lila Hopes To See For The Fertility Law Industry
Access The Interview Here: https://familylawagency.com/lila-seif
About NoBull Marketing: NoBull Marketing is a growth marketing agency specialized in helping peacemaking family lawyers add 2-15 new cases every single month. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Colin Rule (Mediate.com), mediation pioneer Woody Mosten, and Ron Baker (The Soul of Enterprise) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Lila M. Seif: Lila is a uniquely specialized attorney who’s devoted her life and her career exclusively to helping families bring new life into the world through third party assisted reproduction technology. Over the last 6 years she’s represented over 500 intended parents both domestically and abroad. She’s a regular panelist and speaker at fertility law conferences and serves on the Board of the Legal Professionals Group of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.
“I got into fertility law back in college while attending UCLA. At the time I was still debating between a career in psychology vs a career in the legal profession. But after 1 year working with a fertility law firm, I was certain that helping families bring new life into the world was my passion.” -Lila Seif.
“By 2031, I hope to see a future in fertility law where intended parents, surrogates, and donors are better educated about their options, where ethical standards are upheld greater than they are now, and where advancements are made to make this service more accessible to more families.” -Lila Seif.
The interview dives deep into Lila’s career and insights such as:
Lila’s Backstory and How She Got Involved With Fertility Law
A Deep Dive Into The Typical Costs of Third Party Reproductive Technologies and Bringing New Life Into The World
The Future Lila Hopes To See For The Fertility Law Industry
Access The Interview Here: https://familylawagency.com/lila-seif
About NoBull Marketing: NoBull Marketing is a growth marketing agency specialized in helping peacemaking family lawyers add 2-15 new cases every single month. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Colin Rule (Mediate.com), mediation pioneer Woody Mosten, and Ron Baker (The Soul of Enterprise) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Lila M. Seif: Lila is a uniquely specialized attorney who’s devoted her life and her career exclusively to helping families bring new life into the world through third party assisted reproduction technology. Over the last 6 years she’s represented over 500 intended parents both domestically and abroad. She’s a regular panelist and speaker at fertility law conferences and serves on the Board of the Legal Professionals Group of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.
Contact
NoBull Marketing, LLCContact
Ronnie Deaver
609-535-2266
familylawagency.com
Ronnie Deaver
609-535-2266
familylawagency.com
Categories