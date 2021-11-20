Military AM 3D Printing Awards
Defense Strategies Institute (DSI) is proud to present the inaugural 2022 Military AM 3D Printing Awards.
Washington, DC, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 3D printing and additive manufacturing have been revolutionizing how organizations and industries have been addressing the problems they face. These technologies have enabled organizations like the Department of Defense (DoD) to cut costs, increase capabilities, shorten the supply chain, and, in many instances, save lives. To recognize the innovators and solution providers making this a reality, Defense Strategies Institute (DSI) is proud to introduce the inaugural Military AM 3D Printing Awards.
These awards will be presented to individuals or groups that have exemplified outstanding achievement in 3D printing in support of DoD mission priorities. The awards being presented are the “Technical Achievement Award for 3D Printing Innovation,” the “Lifetime Achievement Award,” and the “Award for Expeditionary & Tactical 3D Printing Excellence.” These awards will honor those who help solve supply chain issues through additive manufacturing and 3D printing technologies as well as significantly enhance the capabilities that will improve Warfighter flexibility and readiness at the tactical edge.
The Technical Achievement Award for 3D Printing Innovation will be presented for the first time to a government or industry representative or group in recognition of their profound contributions and diligent work in the field of additive manufacturing, as well as implementation in supporting the Defense Industrial Base. This award will recognize current and future innovations occurring in the 3D printing space, which will benefit other members of industry as well as their government partners.
The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes consistent, distinguished service, and will be presented annually to an individual who has made ground-breaking lifetime contributions with an enduring impact in the areas of additive manufacturing & 3D printing across the DoD.
The Award for Expeditionary & Tactical 3D Printing Excellence will be presented to a government or industry representative or group in recognition of their profound contributions and diligent work in delivering innovative advanced manufacturing solutions to the tactical edge. This award is meant to drive continued efforts by industry and government to work towards supplying the Warfighter with enhanced AM capabilities that will improve readiness and reduce the time it takes to obtain critical parts.
DSI is now accepting nominations at militaryam.dsigroup.org/awards and will honor the winners at the 6th annual Military Additive Manufacturing Summit & Technology Showcase, taking place on January 26-27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. For complete details, please visit milam.dsigroup.org.
