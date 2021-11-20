ResultsResourcing® Announces Business Partnership with Virtual Expert® to Fuel Growth Opportunities for Both Freelance Professionals and Small to Mid-Size Businesses
ResultsResourcing®, a leading freelance talent platform that comes with your own recruiter, announces a business partnership with Virtual Expert®, an expert training and coaching organization for Virtual Assistants to fuel growth opportunities for both freelance professionals and small to mid-size businesses.
New York, NY, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ResultsResourcing®, a leading platform for hiring virtual freelance talent, today announced it has signed a business partnership with Virtual Expert®, an expert training and coaching organization to fuel growth opportunities for both freelance professionals and small to mid-size businesses.
Virtual Expert® is an educational platform for professional freelance Virtual Assistants (VAs) started by entrepreneur Kathy Goughenour. Virtual Expert® provides training, advice, and experience to Virtual Assistants who are looking to elevate their business and be recognized as true virtual experts in the freelance space. Virtual Expert®has been at the forefront of the evolving talent landscape and leverages its unique programs and community to set freelancers up for success.
The partnership with ResultsResourcing® ensures Virtual Assistants that are trained by Virtual Expert® are given preferred status on the ResultsResourcing® platform, because they have more extensive training. Since ResultsResourcing® guarantees the successful match of its freelance recommendations for clients, having more skilled resources adds tremendous value.
“We partnered with ResultsResourcing® because we want our community of VAs to have more access to quality jobs that match their passions. Plus, with their database and the capabilities of their recruiting platform, we know our VAs are being matched with clients who appreciate the value of trained, talented freelance professionals,” said Kathy Goughenour, founder of Virtual Expert®.
“The need for freelancers, especially Virtual Assistants, has grown exponentially over the years, but it’s rare to find a platform that invests the time and resources to vet contract talent and match them with client projects. ResultsResourcing® has created a cost-effective contract talent model while also providing a way for freelance professionals to find work in a more effective, efficient way.”
What makes ResultsResourcing® a unique choice for freelancers is the custom matchmaking process. Recruiters from ResultsResourcing® curate contract candidates based on their client’s needs, leveraging proprietary technology to surface the best-matched candidates based on data – then apply human intelligence, insight, and expertise to interview the top candidates and present final client recommendations. Registered freelancers can bid on any job that matches their skill set and because of the high-touch personalized matching approach, they have a higher degree of confidence about the opportunity being a good match. Additionally, clients pay a fee to ResultsResourcing® to curate freelance talent, so freelancers are assured the job opportunities are real.
Elizabeth Eiss, CEO of ResultsResourcing® says, “The partnership between ResultsResourcing® and Virtual Expert® will enable us to enhance and expand our network of freelance professionals with highly skilled resources and provide more small and mid-sized firms with the vetted talent they need to scale. We are confident that this collaboration will help us continue to exceed the expectations of our clients by providing the best-matched freelance talent available.”
About Results Resourcing: ResultsResourcing® is the freelance platform that comes withyour own recruiter. The company merges tried and true traditional staffing approaches with everything great about online job board platforms to find your ideal virtual freelancer. Best of all, with their Recruiter Package, success is guaranteed.
About Virtual Expert®: Virtual Expert® provides expert coaching, training, and experience to Virtual Assistants (VA) that are ready to elevate their business and be recognized as true virtual experts – all while empowering them to achieve wealth, growth, and impact.
Contact
ResultsResourcingContact
Micaela Gibson
855-355-7653
resultsresourcing.com
Virtual Expert
Kathy Goughenour
kathy@expertvatraining.com
https://www.expertvatraining.com/
