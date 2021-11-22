Genesys Works New York City Announces Ron Taylor as New Chairman of the Board of Advisors
New York, NY, November 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Genesys Works, a national social enterprise that connects businesses with emerging young professionals from historically underserved communities, today announced Ron Taylor as chairman of its New York City Program Board of Advisors. Ron is a leader in corporate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), having held top roles at Mizuho Americas, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and KPMG over the last 20 years.
“Ron brings unparalleled passion, strategic thinking and commitment to the work of helping young people of color from underserved communities transform their lives,” said Mike Gross, executive director of Genesys Works New York City. “I look forward to partnering with Ron to provide even greater access and opportunity to the thousands of NYC high school students ready to seize it.”
As a past member of Harlem’s Reviving Baseball in Inner cities (RBI) Board of Directors and St Anthony High School's Board of Trustees, Ron has long worked to support young people from underserved communities in transforming their lives. Within a year of joining the Genesys Works NYC Board, Ron more than doubled the number of internship opportunities provided by Mizuho.
“Helping change the life trajectories of young people is the most important work I’ve ever been involved in,” said Taylor. “The opportunities for access to corporate America provided to Genesys Works NYC students are life changing.”
Genesys Works launched its New York City program in 2019. Since then, it has partnered with top companies like Mizuho, JP Morgan Chase, Kirkland & Ellis, and Accenture to provide internships in information technology and business operations to 70 high school students whose career aspirations are too often hampered by lack of access to the skills training, resources, and networks needed to realize their professional goals. Yet, they continue to outperform their peers.
Nationwide, 90 percent of Genesys Works alumni enroll in college immediately after high school, are 3.5 times more likely to earn college degrees and out-earn their peers. The median annual income of a Genesys Works alumni is $55,000 to $59,000, 20 percent more than their peers who earn an average annual salary of $42,000.
In addition to serving students in New York City, Genesys Works has programs in the Bay Area, Chicago, Houston, Twin Cities and Washington, D.C.
genesysworks.org/news/genesys-works-new-york-city-announces-ron-taylor-as-new-chairman-of-the-board-of-advisors/
“Ron brings unparalleled passion, strategic thinking and commitment to the work of helping young people of color from underserved communities transform their lives,” said Mike Gross, executive director of Genesys Works New York City. “I look forward to partnering with Ron to provide even greater access and opportunity to the thousands of NYC high school students ready to seize it.”
As a past member of Harlem’s Reviving Baseball in Inner cities (RBI) Board of Directors and St Anthony High School's Board of Trustees, Ron has long worked to support young people from underserved communities in transforming their lives. Within a year of joining the Genesys Works NYC Board, Ron more than doubled the number of internship opportunities provided by Mizuho.
“Helping change the life trajectories of young people is the most important work I’ve ever been involved in,” said Taylor. “The opportunities for access to corporate America provided to Genesys Works NYC students are life changing.”
Genesys Works launched its New York City program in 2019. Since then, it has partnered with top companies like Mizuho, JP Morgan Chase, Kirkland & Ellis, and Accenture to provide internships in information technology and business operations to 70 high school students whose career aspirations are too often hampered by lack of access to the skills training, resources, and networks needed to realize their professional goals. Yet, they continue to outperform their peers.
Nationwide, 90 percent of Genesys Works alumni enroll in college immediately after high school, are 3.5 times more likely to earn college degrees and out-earn their peers. The median annual income of a Genesys Works alumni is $55,000 to $59,000, 20 percent more than their peers who earn an average annual salary of $42,000.
In addition to serving students in New York City, Genesys Works has programs in the Bay Area, Chicago, Houston, Twin Cities and Washington, D.C.
genesysworks.org/news/genesys-works-new-york-city-announces-ron-taylor-as-new-chairman-of-the-board-of-advisors/
Contact
Genesys Works NYCContact
Mike Gross
917-771-2421
https://genesysworks.org/newyork/about-us/
Mike Gross
917-771-2421
https://genesysworks.org/newyork/about-us/
Categories