Author & Philosopher Lee McIntyre Appears on Viking Dog Entertainment's "The Open Highway" to Talk Science Denial
Los Angeles, CA, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lee McIntyre, philosopher and author of the book “How to Talk to a Science Denier” will appear on the November 23 episode of The Open Highway podcast to talk conspiracy theories, Flat Earthers and how to have a conversation on these topics.
In writing “How to talk to a Science Denier,” McIntyre drew upon his own experience visiting a Flat Earth convention as well as academic research, to outline the common themes of science denialism, present in misinformation campaigns ranging from tobacco companies’ denial in the 1950s that smoking causes lung cancer to today’s anti-vaxxers. He describes attempts to use his persuasive powers as a philosopher to convert Flat Earthers; surprising discussions with coal miners; and conversations with a scientist friend about genetically modified organisms in food. McIntyre offers tools and techniques for communicating the truth and values of science, emphasizing that the most important way to reach science deniers is to talk to them calmly and respectfully—to put ourselves out there, to meet them face to face.
McIntyre is a Research Fellow at the Center for Philosophy and History of Science at Boston University and an Instructor in Ethics at Harvard Extension School.
Past Open Highway guests have included David Fishof (founder of Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp), Mark Hall-Patton (former administrator of the Clark County Museum and featured on the hit show “Pawn Stars”), police reform advocate and former detective Matthew Newbauer and former WWE wrestler Katarina Waters. The show is available on all major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and IHeartRadio.
The Open Highway is hosted by Eric Erickson. In addition to being an award-winning film director and actor, Erickson worked as a reporter for newspapers and media outlets including the Chicago Tribune’s City News and The Roswell Daily Record, as well as freelancing for publications including the Chicago Sun-Times and other newspapers, magazines, blogs and websites. He has hosted radio shows and podcasts including The Red Viking Show, The Valhalla Lounge and Top 40 from Hell. He is also the author of several non-fiction books and the novel Ascension and the writer/director of the award-winning film Truth.
The producer of The Open Highway, Viking Dog Entertainment is a Los Angeles based entertainment company that produces books, films and podcasts. They also are the force behind a line of motivational apparel and raise funds for wolf rescue organizations.
