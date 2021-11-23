Sustainable Nonwoven Fabric Machine Innovation – Suntech’s New Product Launch
Hangzhou, China, November 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In 2021, the market will enter a “cold winter” because of the COVID-19. Thousands of hygiene & health enterprises might be meeting the challenge of getting the perfect balance between achieving new hygiene requirements, maintaining efficiency, and delivering success for your business. Even though, Suntech won authoritative technical certification in the non woven fabric machinery market.
Nonwoven fabrics have become an extremely important segment of the non woven fabric machinery in recent years. The technical developments in polymers, non woven processing, and fabric finishing have led to significant improvements in fabric physical and mechanical properties including fabric handling, tensile properties, abrasion resistance, pilling and washing stability, dyeing, and printing that create prospects for non woven fabric applications in particular in apparel outerwear. Nonwoven fabrics are among the most versatile materials on the market today. Unlike other fabrics and substrates that are made by knitting, weaving, or other processes, Suntech advanced technologies to ensure that non woven fabrics are engineered to meet the strict performance demands of customers’ diverse applications.
Founded in 1970, Suntech is a company with more than 50 years of technology accumulations and cultural precipitation. We have always adhered to user-oriented, striving to realize equipment digitization, automation, and intelligent, adhere to reform and innovation, and deepen in the fields of medical, hygiene, and smart applications.
The use of non-woven products continues to broaden. The many uses of nonwovens may be classified as disposables, durable consumer goods, and industrial materials. All these areas are making increasing use of this kind of merchandise because of its low cost and its suitability for various needs.
New products such as the Suntech self-developed product STair SMS Spunmelt Nonwoven Machine, which produces premium quality spunmelt nonwovens applied in hygiene and medical industries, successfully passed the appraisal of scientific and technological achievements.
Superior Quality Satisfies High Demanding in Hygiene and Medicine
In specific industries, strict requirements and standards for nonwovens are key to meeting demanding markets. New products such as the self-developed product STair Spubond spinning frame, which produces high-demanding Spunbond nonwovens applied in hygiene and medical industry, successfully passed the appraisal of scientific and technological achievements. STair spunmelt lines steadily produce top-quality nonwovens with strong filterability and air permeability, providing the best protection and safety.
STair SMS Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabric Machines have many unique advantages. There are ultra-soft and high-loft with strong filterability, excellent air permeability with breathing freshness, strong stability with high productivity.
Contact
Zhejiang Strength Machinery Co., Ltd.Contact
Busquets Zhou
0086 17512554708
https://www.suntech-health.com/
Busquets Zhou
0086 17512554708
https://www.suntech-health.com/
