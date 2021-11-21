auticon Marks 10th Anniversary of Promoting Neurodiverse Workforces
auticon Canada is one of the newest and most successful divisions of this international organization focused on providing technology job opportunities for individuals with autism.
Toronto, Canada, November 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- auticon Canada, an organization that recruits, trains, and employs adults on the autism spectrum for lifelong careers in technology, today joins auticon offices worldwide in marking the 10th anniversary of this international organization.
auticon recognizes that many adults on the autism spectrum often have higher aptitudes in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and the talents for a career in information technology. Despite this, many find it difficult to secure or maintain employment. To help them succeed, auticon pairs its technology consultants with job coaches who provide a management style. auticon views the employment of its technology consultants as a win-win-win for clients, the autism community, and society.
Over the past 20 months, auticon Canada has been able to help consultants continue working despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Although the pandemic has been challenging, it has also given us the opportunity to innovate, and has given our consultants the opportunity to thrive,” said Garth Johnson, CEO of auticon Canada. “The shift to remote working environments has allowed many organizations to explore alternative employment models, and to embrace the availability of contract employees in various locations for specific projects. Our consultants have helped to fill worker shortages in some industries, and employers have been impressed with the work they have seen. We are so proud of our team, and are pleased to be able to celebrate this and the many other accomplishments auticon has had over the past 10 years!”
Impact in Canada:
- Since starting out in Western Canada through a strategic alliance with Meticulon, auticon Canada has expanded across the country, with team members in Alberta, Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick.
- auticon Canada has grown to be one of the most successful and innovative divisions of the organization. Over the past year, auticon Canada took the opportunity to digitize and create a new set of remote assessment tools that have become a standard for the organization, and are now being used by auticon organizations in several other countries.
- auticonsult Canada - the Quebec arm of auticon Canada - has been the recipient of a number of awards for their work in the community, including Prix À Part Entière, awarded by the Government of Quebec, in the business category; and a "Génie de l'informatique" (Computer Genius) award to one of their consultants from the Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC).
- 75 neurodiverse consultants have been placed in technology roles in close to 50 companies from coast to coast across Canada -- from smaller firms, to leading organizations such as Desjardins and Deloitte.
“We are proud to have an alliance relationship with auticon Canada,” said Peter Graham, Head of Accessibility with Deloitte. “We have brought a number of highly skilled consultants on board to work on client projects, and always with great success. Congratulations to auticon on your many successes - we look forward to working with this organization for many years to come.”
