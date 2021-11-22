Wylie Ventures President, ValueAct Partner Elected to Posse National Board of Directors
The Posse Foundation has welcomed Forrest E. Wylie, president of Wylie Ventures LLC, and Briana Zelaya, partner at ValueAct Capital, as the newest members of its national board of directors.
Forrest E. Wylie is president of Wylie Ventures LLC, a personal investment company, where he focuses on agriculture, cattle operations, hunting and fishing. As chair of the Posse Houston Advisory Board, he is also focused on education and opportunity. Wylie received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Houston, University Park, and his MBA from the University of Texas at Austin. He went on to consult for Deloitte and Touche and work for energy organizations, including American Exploration Company, Transocean Offshore, Engage Energy U.S., El Paso Merchant Energy, NuCoastal Corporation, Pacific Energy Partners and Buckeye Partners. In addition to his work with Wylie Ventures and Posse, Wylie is a consultant and co-investor for private equity firms and sits on four public boards: Coastal Energy Company, Buckeye Partners, Cross Group Inc. and USA Compression.
Briana Zelaya is a partner at ValueAct Capital, where she also serves as the head of marketing and investor relations. ValueAct, a San Fransisco-based public equity investing company, manages a portfolio with a value greater than $16 billion in assets. At ValueAct, Zelaya oversees all business development and investor relations activities globally. Since joining the firm at its inception in 2000, she has served in various investor relations and business development roles. Prior to ValueAct Capital, Zelaya was in marketing at Blum Capital Partners, a private investment firm focused on strategic block and control investments. She is a current member of the Board of Regents for Loyola Marymount University. Zelaya has a bachelor’s degree from Loyola Marymount University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
About The Posse Foundation
Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained more than 10,000 public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential. These students—many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes—have received a total of $1.6 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams, Posses, of 10 students. Posse Scholars graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.
For more about The Posse Foundation, visit possefoundation.org.
Categories