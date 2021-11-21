Gatesway Announces New Leadership and Board of Trustee Changes
Local non-profit rebuilding legacy and improving reach with new leadership.
Broken Arrow, OK, November 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Gatesway Foundation, a non-profit Oklahoma agency providing specialized services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities (I/DD), announced the rebuilding and restructuring that has occurred within members of the Leadership Team and Board of Trustees over the 2021 calendar year.
Gatesway is back and more excited than ever to take on today’s challenges for the I/DD population. The Leadership Team has been rebuilt with top-tier talent. This includes the following roles:
· R. Greg Arend – Chief Executive Officer
· Elijah Blankenship – Chief Operating Officer
· Carol McNern – Chief Financial Officer
· Kristi Tackett – Director of Administration
· Kristina Watkins – Manager of Development and Public Relations
· Joanna Jones – Chief Director of Resident Services
· Brandon Albright – Director of Programs
· Michael Baker – Director of Employment Services
In addition to leadership changes and additions, the Gatesway Board of Trustees has been rebuilt with key players throughout the community. This includes the following members:
· Joseph Kok, Regional Manager, Enterprise Rent-a-Car
· Roger Fisher, Chief Financial Officer, PCC Cleaning and Restoration
· Sean Kouplen – Chairman & CEO, Regent Bank
· Greg Smith, Vice President of Crossland Construction, Tulsa Division
· Vicki Jordan, President, Boomtown Development
· Aaron Walton, Chief Operating Officer, Tedford Insurance
Gatesway is excited to traverse obstacles and move forward with a better future for the incredible people within this population. Each Oklahoman deserves love and support, no matter their struggle, and Gatesway is here to bridge that gap for specialized needs within the community.
Rebuilding and sharing Helen Gates’ legacy and the importance with continuing the existence and improvement of essential programs is vital to the longevity and sustainability of the organization and everyone within it. Renewing relationships with the community and bringing more resources and assistance options to those within and supported by the organization is of the upmost importance, ensuring the highest quality of care received at Gatesway.
About Gatesway Foundation, Inc.: Gatesway is a non-profit Oklahoma agency that encourages independence and provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to enable them to live and work in the community and improve their quality of life.
Contact
Gatesway Foundation, Inc.Contact
Kristina Watkins
918-258-3900
www.gatesway.org
