The Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run Returns to In-Person Racing This December
Denver, CO, November 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run – the festive holiday-themed running race – will return to in-person racing this year, with the goal of raising $60,000 to cure America’s #1 cause of disability. Now more than 15 years old, Denver’s annual Jingle Bell Run offers fun for the whole family, including both a 5k timed race and costume contest.
23 percent of the population of Colorado is affected by arthritis, including more than 900,000 adults who live with a diagnosis of arthritis.
100 percent of runners’ registration fees and fundraising efforts go toward this great cause. Through their support, the arthritis community nationwide will gain access to tools and resources to better manage their disease and the opportunity to connect with others who are also fighting this disease.
Barbara Abbey, Executive Director for the Arthritis Foundation – Colorado, said, “I am so excited to support and participate in this year’s Jingle Bell Run. We truly appreciate all the volunteers, vendors, sponsors and participants who love this event and have been anxiously awaiting its in-person and virtual return. Fingers crossed (and shout outs to our local weather forecasters) that we’ll have Colorado blue skies and sunshine on December 12, but regardless of the weather, it will be a fantastic morning with so much fun and recognition for those Coloradans living with arthritis.”
In 2020, the Jingle Bell Run moved to an all-virtual event. While the virtual option will remain for any runners who can’t join in-person, COVID health and safety protocols will be in-place to ensure all racers can safely participate.
The 2021 Jingle Bell Run will take place on Sunday, December 12, at 9:00 AM in Denver’s Washington Park. Online registration is open from now until Saturday, December 11, with race-day registration also available.
For help or more information about 2021 Jingle Bell Run - Denver, CO, contact Barbara Abbey at babbey@arthritis.org, or call 720-400-7651. To register for the Jingle Bell Run, visit the Arthritis Foundation Colorado website at bit.ly/32hFJjl.
About the Colorado Arthritis Foundation: The Arthritis Foundation is boldly pursuing a cure for America's #1 cause of disability. We’re championing the fight to conquer arthritis with life-changing science, resources, advocacy and community connections. The Arthritis Foundation's goal is to chart a winning course, guiding families in developing personalized plans for living a full life – and making each day another stride towards a cure.
