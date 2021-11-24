Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 5th Annual Military Virtual Training & Simulation Summit
Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 5th Annual Military Virtual Training and Simulation Summit, taking place February 23-24, 2022 in Orlando, FL.
Orlando, FL, November 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 5th Annual Military Virtual Training and Simulation Summit, taking place February 23-24, 2022 in Orlando, FL. This year’s Summit will focus on the efforts to leverage M&S technologies across the Military in order to increase warfighter readiness and help train for future multi-domain operations, highlighting this year’s theme “Enhancing Operational Readiness of the Nation’s Warfighters.”
As the nation faces itself confronting potential threats from peer nations across multiple domains and operating environments leaders throughout the military need effective methods to ensure their units are ready and capable of meeting these challenges. Discussions at this senior level forum will focus on the pressing need to develop and mature modelling and simulation capabilities across the DoD to allow America’s Warfighters to be prepared and ready for to confront any enemy that confronts them.
The 2022 Military Virtual Training and Simulation Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
- Karen Saunder, SES, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the ASA(ALT) & AAE
- BG William Glaser, USA, Director, Synthetic Training Environment CFT
- Col John Kurian, USAF, Senior Materiel Leader, Simulators Division, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
- COL Scott Gilman, USA, Deputy Director US Army Modeling and Simulation Office
- COL Roberto Hennessy, USA, Director U.S. Army MEDCoE, Directorate of Simulation
- Paul Rowlett, Chief of USSOCOM’s SOF Planning, Rehearsal, and Exercise Preparation (SOFPREP) and the SOF Training Support Center (STSC)
- Dr. Winston “Wink” Bennett Technical Advisor, 711th Human Performance Wing
- John Lawson, Deputy Director, M&S Management Office, Operations Analysis Directorate, DC CD&I, USMC
Topics to be covered at the 2022 Summit Include:
- Enhancing Warfighter Readiness through Research and Development of Simulation Technologies
- Providing the Navy with Cutting Edge Virtual Training Solutions
- Utilizing Modeling and Simulation to Close Lethality and Readiness Gaps
- Providing Total Force Training to Army Units Through Modeling and Simulation Capabilities
- Applying Virtual Simulations to Provide Quality Products and Services in Support of Air Force Objectives
- Standardizing M&S Across the Army in Support of Department Missions and Activities
- Leveraging Medical Simulation Technologies Impact on Military Casualty Care
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Thomas Engelman at tengelman@dsigroup.org, 201-918-3477.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 5th Military Virtual Training & Simulation Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://milsim.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Contact
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
milsim.dsigroup.org
Categories