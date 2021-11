Blades Direct Reviews Partners with Husqvarna Construction Equipment

Boise, ID, November 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Blades Direct, LLC an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, partners with Husqvarna Construction Equipment.Husqvarna, one of the oldest and most trusted names in the construction tools and equipment industries trust blades direct to sell the complete range of diamond blades and saws.Look for great deals on the Power Cutters K770, Cut & Break saw, and Ring Saws, as well as the entire walk behind saw collections.Husqvarna products are designed and built to high standards and backed by industry leading warranty coverage, providing peace of mind for all who rely on outdoor power equipment.Every Husqvarna is built around the user, with features that make them comfortable and ergonomic, getting you through the longest day / most demanding projects.When you buy a Husqvarna, you’re not just buying quality, dependable tools — you’re buying American-built tools.For more information, visit www.bladesdirect.net or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337) to speak with a diamond blades representative.