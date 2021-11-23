Javier Colado, New CEO of GOAL Systems
GOAL Systems, a global leader in state-of-the-art optimization software for the transportation industry, recently appointed Javier Colado as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. This appointment was made with the aim of developing and expanding GOAL Systems to new markets and international business areas through technology and innovation.
Madrid, Spain, November 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Javier Colado has a long professional career, with more than 30 years’ experience in management positions in multinational companies in the tech industry, spanning the United States, London, and Singapore.
His long experience, professional achievements and personal values have undoubtedly been the reasons that GOAL Systems chose Javier Colado to perform this important role.
Before being appointed as CEO of the company, Javier Colado was the SVP for International at Everbridge based out of London. Previously, he worked for Intralinks and SAP, where he was the Managing Director of SAP Iberia for the Portuguese and Spanish subsidiaries.
He has worked at Novell as the Worldwide Head of Sales, and previously at McAfee, Lucent Technologies and Ericsson, companies where he held different management positions related to sales, services, and partner relationships.
As Telecommunications Engineer from the Madrid Polytechnical University, he has completed numerous postgraduate courses in management and administration at both IESE and the prestigious Harvard Business School.
The CEO position at GOAL Systems comes at an ideal time in his intense working life.
In this sense, Javier Colado has expressed that for him "it is an honour to lead GOAL Systems at this pivotal moment for any company, as the world emerges to a ‘new normal’ following the COVID crisis."
"Therefore,” continues GOAL Systems’ CEO, “It is, with no doubt, a great challenge and a great responsibility to lead this new project with the aim of achieving the greatest profitability, competitiveness and sustainability, as well as the company’s growth and expansion."
For its part, Three Hills Capital Partners (THCP), investment partner of GOAL Systems, has explained the reasons it has bet on Javier Colado’s appointment as the new CEO of the company specialized in software for the transport industry: “The decision from THCP is based on the trust in Colado to develop and execute an ambitious plan to accelerate GOAL Systems' growth and presence in the optimization field, strengthening its leadership position and also introducing an innovative roadmap for their products.”
GOAL Systems, with an extensive experience in system development and implementation with the most advanced optimization techniques for transport operations, therefore, takes another step to consolidate its leading position in the market.
